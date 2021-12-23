A statically typed site generator, written with pure Elm.

Getting Started Resources

Key features

SEO made easy

With elm-pages , SEO is as easy as calling a type-safe, high-level Elm API and passing in data from your content's metadata.

The metadata is just Elm data that you define however you want, using a Json Decoder to grab data out of your markdown frontmatter.

import MyMetadata exposing ( MyMetadata ) head : BlogMetadata -> List ( Head . Tag Pages . PathKey ) head meta = Seo .summaryLarge { canonicalUrlOverride = Nothing , siteName = "elm-pages" , image = { url = PagesNew .images.icon , alt = meta.description , dimensions = Nothing , mimeType = Nothing } , description = meta.description , locale = Nothing , title = meta.title } |> Seo .article { tags = [] , section = Nothing , publishedTime = Just ( Date .toIsoString meta.published) , modifiedTime = Nothing , expirationTime = Nothing }

Optimized for performance

elm-pages has a set of features built-in to make sure your page is blazing fast on any device.

Automatic page pre-rendering

Page content is split up per-page so page content downloads and parses just-in-time

Page pre-fetching on link hover

Try out elm-pages , open up Lighthouse, and see for yourself! Or check out https://elm-pages.com (find the source code in the examples/docs/ folder).

Take a look at the current projects to see the current priorities!

https://github.com/dillonkearns/elm-pages/projects

