Elm Oracle intends to be a standalone program that can be used by all editor plugins to query information about a project's source code.

Installation

You need node to install and run elm-oracle.

npm install -g elm-oracle

Usage

elm-oracle FILE query Query for information about a token in an Elm file. Available options: -h,-- help Show this help text.

The return value will be a json array of json objects with information for each value that starts with the query string.

elm-oracle Main.elm Signal.message might return:

[ { "name" : "message" , "fullName" : "Signal.message" , "href" : "http://package.elm-lang.org/packages/elm-lang/core/latest/Signal#message" , "signature" : "Address a -> a -> Message" , "comment" : "Create a message that may be sent to a `Mailbox` at a later time.



Most importantly, this lets us create APIs that can send values to ports

*without* allowing people to run arbitrary tasks." } ]

Whereas elm-oracle Main.elm Signal.m might include Signal.mailbox, Signal.map, etc.

If elm-oracle encounters errors, it will return a json array or json objects like:

[{ "error" : "You did not supply a source file or query." }]

Projects that use elm-oracle