Elm Oracle intends to be a standalone program that can be used by all editor plugins to query information about a project's source code.
You need node to install and run elm-oracle.
npm install -g elm-oracle
elm-oracle FILE query
Query for information about a token in an Elm file.
Available options:
-h,--help Show this help text.
The return value will be a json array of json objects with information for each value that starts with the query string.
elm-oracle Main.elm Signal.message might return:
[
{
"name": "message",
"fullName": "Signal.message",
"href": "http://package.elm-lang.org/packages/elm-lang/core/latest/Signal#message",
"signature": "Address a -> a -> Message",
"comment": "Create a message that may be sent to a `Mailbox` at a later time.\n\nMost importantly, this lets us create APIs that can send values to ports\n*without* allowing people to run arbitrary tasks."
}
]
Whereas
elm-oracle Main.elm Signal.m might include Signal.mailbox, Signal.map, etc.
If elm-oracle encounters errors, it will return a json array or json objects like:
[{"error": "You did not supply a source file or query."}]