openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

elm-oracle

by ElmCast
1.1.1 (see all)

Query for information about values in elm source files.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

43

GitHub Stars

153

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

elm-oracle

Elm Oracle intends to be a standalone program that can be used by all editor plugins to query information about a project's source code.

Installation

You need node to install and run elm-oracle.

npm install -g elm-oracle

Usage

elm-oracle FILE query
  Query for information about a token in an Elm file.

Available options:
  -h,--help                    Show this help text.

The return value will be a json array of json objects with information for each value that starts with the query string.

elm-oracle Main.elm Signal.message might return:

[
    {
        "name": "message",
        "fullName": "Signal.message",
        "href": "http://package.elm-lang.org/packages/elm-lang/core/latest/Signal#message",
        "signature": "Address a -> a -> Message",
        "comment": "Create a message that may be sent to a `Mailbox` at a later time.\n\nMost importantly, this lets us create APIs that can send values to ports\n*without* allowing people to run arbitrary tasks."
    }
]

Whereas elm-oracle Main.elm Signal.m might include Signal.mailbox, Signal.map, etc.

If elm-oracle encounters errors, it will return a json array or json objects like:

[{"error": "You did not supply a source file or query."}]

Projects that use elm-oracle

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial