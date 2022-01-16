Deal with your elm.json

NOTE: This is very much a work in progress. May mess up your files completely. Use with care.

elm-json provides a bunch of tools to make common tasks involving your elm.json files a little easier: upgrading your dependencies, installing specific versions of packages, removing dependencies or initializing new packages, to name a few.

elm-json never writes to files used by the official toolchain, except elm.json itself. It may, however, read some files from your ELM_HOME when possible, to prevent downloading things you may already have on your filesystem.

Installation

Binaries are attached to the github releases and distributed for Windows, OS X and Linux (statically linked with musl).

For ease of installation, an npm installer also exists:

npm install --global elm-json

Usage

elm-json offers a bunch of subcommands to make life a little easier.

elm-json help

USAGE: elm-json [FLAGS] <SUBCOMMAND> FLAGS: -h, -- help Prints help information --offline Enable offline mode, which means no HTTP traffic will happen -V, --version Prints version information -v, --verbose Sets the level of verbosity SUBCOMMANDS: help Prints this message or the help of the given subcommand(s) install Install a package new Create a new elm.json file tree List entire dependency graph as a tree uninstall Uninstall a package upgrade Bring your dependencies up to date

Gives a quick overview of the more common subcommands. This can also be used for finding documentation about specific subcommands.

Adding dependencies: elm-json install

USAGE: elm-json install [FLAGS] <PACKAGE>... [-- <INPUT>] FLAGS: -h, -- help Prints help information -- test Install as a test -dependency -V, --version Prints version information --yes Answer "yes" to all questions ARGS: <PACKAGE>... Package to install, e.g. elm/core or elm/core@1.0.2 <INPUT> The elm.json file to upgrade [default: elm.json]

elm-json install allows installing dependencies, at the latest version that works given your existing dependencies, or a particular version if you so choose. By adding the --test flag, the chosen package(s) will be added to your test-dependencies rather than your regular dependencies .

Example: Installing the latest available version of a package

elm- json install elm/http

Adds the latest version of elm/http to your dependencies.

For packages, it will use the latest possible version as the lowerbound, and the next major as the exclusive upper bound. This mirrors the behaviour of elm install .

For applications, this will pick the latest available version, adding all indirect dependencies as well.

Example: Installing the latest available 2.x.x version of a package

elm- json install elm/http@ 2

Adds the latest version of elm/http with 2 as its major version number to your dependencies.

Example: Installing as a test-dependency

elm- json install

Adds version 2.0.0 of elm/http to your test-dependencies.

For packages, the provided version is used as the lower bound, with the next major being used as the exclusive upper bound.

For applications, this will install exactly the specified version.

Example: Installing multiple dependencies to a specified elm.json file

elm- json install elm/http elm/ json

Add the latest possible versions of elm/http and elm/json to ./elm/elm.json .

Removing dependencies: elm-json uninstall

USAGE: elm-json uninstall [FLAGS] <PACKAGE>... [-- <INPUT>] FLAGS: - h, --help Prints help information - V, --version Prints version information - -yes Answer "yes" to all questions ARGS: <PACKAGE>... Package to uninstall, e.g. elm/html <INPUT> The elm.json file to upgrade [default: elm.json]

Uninstall dependencies. This is the inverse of elm-json install and its API is similar but slightly simpler.

Version bounds may not be specified and --test is not an allowed flag for this command.

Example: Uninstalling a package

elm- json uninstall elm/html

Removes the elm/html package from your dependencies.

Upgrading dependencies: elm-json upgrade

USAGE: elm-json upgrade [FLAGS] [INPUT] FLAGS: - h, --help Prints help information - -unsafe Allow major versions bumps - V, --version Prints version information - -yes Answer "yes" to all questions ARGS: <INPUT> The elm.json file to upgrade [default: elm.json]

By default, this will only allow patch and minor changes for direct (test) dependencies.

When the --unsafe flag is provided, major version bumps are also allowed. Note that this may very well break your application. Use with care!

NOTE: This subcommand does not yet support elm.json files with type package .

Example: Safely updating all dependencies

elm- json upgrade

This command will check if any updates can safely be applied. In practice this means that for your direct dependencies and direct test-dependencies, we'll look for newer versions with the same major version number. Your indirect dependencies and indirect test-dependencies may be modified in more ways, depending on the constraints set by your direct dependencies.

Example: Major version upgrades for your dependencies

elm- json upgrade

If major version changes are available, this will attempt to apply them. Note that this may still not update all dependencies to their latest release, if you have another dependency preventing to do so.

If you want to upgrade a specific package to a specific version, try running elm-json install author/project@version , which will tell you what package(s) are preventing this from happening.

Initializing applications/packages: elm-json new

USAGE: elm-json new FLAGS: -h, -- help Prints help information -V, --version Prints version information

Create a new elm.json file, for applications or packages.

This is very rudimentary right now.

Deeply listing all dependencies: elm-json tree

USAGE : elm-json tree [FLAGS] [PACKAGE] [-- <INPUT>] FLAGS : -h , --help Prints help information --test Promote test-dependencies to top-level dependencies -V , --version Prints version information ARGS : < PACKAGE > Limit output to show path to some ( indirect ) dependency < INPUT > The elm .json file to solve [default: elm.json]

Lists the entire dependency graph (with test-dependencies included when --test is passed) as a tree.

Example output:

project ├── elm/core @ 1.0 .2 ├── elm/http @ 1.0 .0 │ ├── elm/core @ 1.0 .2 * │ └── elm/json @ 1.1 .3 │ └── elm/core @ 1.0 .2 * ├── elm-community/json-extra @ 4.0 .0 │ ├── elm/core @ 1.0 .2 * │ ├── elm/json @ 1.1 .3 * │ ├── elm/time @ 1.0 .0 │ │ └── elm/core @ 1.0 .2 * │ └── rtfeldman/elm-iso8601-date-strings @ 1.1 .3 │ ├── elm/core @ 1.0 .2 * │ ├── elm/json @ 1.1 .3 * │ ├── elm/parser @ 1.1 .0 │ │ └── elm/core @ 1.0 .2 * │ └── elm/time @ 1.0 .0 * └── lukewestby/elm-http-builder @ 6.0 .0 ├── elm/core @ 1.0 .2 * ├── elm/http @ 1.0 .0 * ├── elm/json @ 1.1 .3 * ├── elm/time @ 1.0 .0 * └── elm/url @ 1.0 .0 └── elm/core @ 1.0 .2 * Items marked with * have their dependencies ommitted since they've already appeared in the output.

Specifying a package-name will filter the tree so only paths leading to the specified package, in direct and indirect dependencies, will be shown.

For tooling: elm-json solve

USAGE: elm-json solve [FLAGS] [OPTIONS] [--] [INPUT] FLAGS: - h, --help Prints help information - m, --minimize Choose lowest available versions rather than highest - -test Promote test-dependencies to top-level dependencies - V, --version Prints version information OPTIONS: - e, --extra <PACKAGE>... Specify extra dependencies, e.g. elm/core or elm/core@1.0.2 ARGS: <INPUT> The elm.json file to solve [default: elm.json]

Documentation TBD. Intended for other tooling to use, not meant for human consumption.

Generating shell completions: elm-json completions

USAGE: elm-json completions <SHELL> FLAGS: -h, --help Prints help information -V, --version Prints version information ARGS: <SHELL> The shell to generate the script for [possible values: bash, fish, zsh]