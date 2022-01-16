Deal with your elm.json
NOTE: This is very much a work in progress. May mess up your files completely. Use with care.
elm-json provides a bunch of tools to make common tasks involving your
elm.json files a little easier: upgrading your dependencies, installing
specific versions of packages, removing dependencies or initializing new
packages, to name a few.
elm-json never writes to files used by the official toolchain, except
elm.json itself. It may, however, read some files from your
ELM_HOME when
possible, to prevent downloading things you may already have on your filesystem.
Binaries are attached to the github releases and distributed for Windows, OS X and Linux (statically linked with musl).
For ease of installation, an npm installer also exists:
npm install --global elm-json
elm-json offers a bunch of subcommands to make life a little easier.
elm-json help
USAGE:
elm-json [FLAGS] <SUBCOMMAND>
FLAGS:
-h, --help Prints help information
--offline Enable offline mode, which means no HTTP traffic will
happen
-V, --version Prints version information
-v, --verbose Sets the level of verbosity
SUBCOMMANDS:
help Prints this message or the help of the given subcommand(s)
install Install a package
new Create a new elm.json file
tree List entire dependency graph as a tree
uninstall Uninstall a package
upgrade Bring your dependencies up to date
Gives a quick overview of the more common subcommands. This can also be used for finding documentation about specific subcommands.
elm-json install
USAGE:
elm-json install [FLAGS] <PACKAGE>... [-- <INPUT>]
FLAGS:
-h, --help Prints help information
--test Install as a test-dependency
-V, --version Prints version information
--yes Answer "yes" to all questions
ARGS:
<PACKAGE>... Package to install, e.g. elm/core or elm/core@1.0.2
<INPUT> The elm.json file to upgrade [default: elm.json]
elm-json install allows installing dependencies, at the latest version that
works given your existing dependencies, or a particular version if you so
choose. By adding the
--test flag, the chosen package(s) will be added to your
test-dependencies rather than your regular
dependencies.
elm-json install elm/http
Adds the latest version of
elm/http to your dependencies.
For packages, it will use the latest possible version as the lowerbound, and the
next major as the exclusive upper bound. This mirrors the behaviour of
elm install.
For applications, this will pick the latest available version, adding all indirect dependencies as well.
elm-json install elm/http@2
Adds the latest version of
elm/http with
2 as its major version number to
your dependencies.
elm-json install --test elm/http@2.0.0
Adds version 2.0.0 of
elm/http to your test-dependencies.
For packages, the provided version is used as the lower bound, with the next major being used as the exclusive upper bound.
For applications, this will install exactly the specified version.
elm.json file
elm-json install elm/http elm/json -- elm/elm.json
Add the latest possible versions of
elm/http and
elm/json to
./elm/elm.json.
elm-json uninstall
USAGE:
elm-json uninstall [FLAGS] <PACKAGE>... [-- <INPUT>]
FLAGS:
-h, --help Prints help information
-V, --version Prints version information
--yes Answer "yes" to all questions
ARGS:
<PACKAGE>... Package to uninstall, e.g. elm/html
<INPUT> The elm.json file to upgrade [default: elm.json]
Uninstall dependencies. This is the inverse of
elm-json install and its API is
similar but slightly simpler.
Version bounds may not be specified and
--test is not an allowed flag for this
command.
elm-json uninstall elm/html
Removes the
elm/html package from your dependencies.
elm-json upgrade
USAGE:
elm-json upgrade [FLAGS] [INPUT]
FLAGS:
-h, --help Prints help information
--unsafe Allow major versions bumps
-V, --version Prints version information
--yes Answer "yes" to all questions
ARGS:
<INPUT> The elm.json file to upgrade [default: elm.json]
By default, this will only allow patch and minor changes for direct (test) dependencies.
When the
--unsafe flag is provided, major version bumps are also allowed. Note
that this may very well break your application. Use with care!
NOTE: This subcommand does not yet support
elm.jsonfiles with type
package.
elm-json upgrade
This command will check if any updates can safely be applied. In practice this means that for your direct dependencies and direct test-dependencies, we'll look for newer versions with the same major version number. Your indirect dependencies and indirect test-dependencies may be modified in more ways, depending on the constraints set by your direct dependencies.
elm-json upgrade --unsafe
If major version changes are available, this will attempt to apply them. Note that this may still not update all dependencies to their latest release, if you have another dependency preventing to do so.
If you want to upgrade a specific package to a specific version, try running
elm-json install author/project@version, which will tell you what package(s)
are preventing this from happening.
elm-json new
USAGE:
elm-json new
FLAGS:
-h, --help Prints help information
-V, --version Prints version information
Create a new
elm.json file, for applications or packages.
This is very rudimentary right now.
elm-json tree
USAGE:
elm-json tree [FLAGS] [PACKAGE] [-- <INPUT>]
FLAGS:
-h, --help Prints help information
--test Promote test-dependencies to top-level dependencies
-V, --version Prints version information
ARGS:
<PACKAGE> Limit output to show path to some (indirect) dependency
<INPUT> The elm.json file to solve [default: elm.json]
Lists the entire dependency graph (with test-dependencies included when
--test
is passed) as a tree.
Example output:
project
├── elm/core @ 1.0.2
├── elm/http @ 1.0.0
│ ├── elm/core @ 1.0.2 *
│ └── elm/json @ 1.1.3
│ └── elm/core @ 1.0.2 *
├── elm-community/json-extra @ 4.0.0
│ ├── elm/core @ 1.0.2 *
│ ├── elm/json @ 1.1.3 *
│ ├── elm/time @ 1.0.0
│ │ └── elm/core @ 1.0.2 *
│ └── rtfeldman/elm-iso8601-date-strings @ 1.1.3
│ ├── elm/core @ 1.0.2 *
│ ├── elm/json @ 1.1.3 *
│ ├── elm/parser @ 1.1.0
│ │ └── elm/core @ 1.0.2 *
│ └── elm/time @ 1.0.0 *
└── lukewestby/elm-http-builder @ 6.0.0
├── elm/core @ 1.0.2 *
├── elm/http @ 1.0.0 *
├── elm/json @ 1.1.3 *
├── elm/time @ 1.0.0 *
└── elm/url @ 1.0.0
└── elm/core @ 1.0.2 *
Items marked with * have their dependencies ommitted since they've already
appeared in the output.
Specifying a package-name will filter the tree so only paths leading to the specified package, in direct and indirect dependencies, will be shown.
elm-json solve
USAGE:
elm-json solve [FLAGS] [OPTIONS] [--] [INPUT]
FLAGS:
-h, --help Prints help information
-m, --minimize Choose lowest available versions rather than highest
--test Promote test-dependencies to top-level dependencies
-V, --version Prints version information
OPTIONS:
-e, --extra <PACKAGE>... Specify extra dependencies, e.g. elm/core or
elm/core@1.0.2
ARGS:
<INPUT> The elm.json file to solve [default: elm.json]
Documentation TBD. Intended for other tooling to use, not meant for human consumption.
elm-json completions
USAGE:
elm-json completions <SHELL>
FLAGS:
-h, --help Prints help information
-V, --version Prints version information
ARGS:
<SHELL> The shell to generate the script for [possible values: bash,
fish, zsh]
Create completion scripts for
elm-json for
bash/
fish/
zsh.