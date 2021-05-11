Hot code swapping support for Elm 0.19. This improves the Elm development workflow by automatically reloading your code in the browser after a change, while preserving your current app state.

This package provides a Webpack loader that can be used in conjunction with elm-webpack-loader. If you're looking for something that doesn't require Webpack, see elm-hot (although integrating it will be much more work).

Changelog

upgrade elm-hot to 1.1.6

upgrade dependencies

upgrade elm-hot to 1.1.5

upgrade dependencies

upgrade elm-hot to 1.1.4

upgrade elm-hot to 1.1.3 (fix a crash when using Elm debugger and elm/browser 1.0.2)

1.1.3 and 1.1.4

published but forgot to update the changelog and then forgot to git pull. Sigh.

upgrade elm-hot to 1.1.2 (bug fix)

upgrade elm-hot to 1.1.1 (added support for Elm 0.19.1)

upgrade elm-hot to 1.0.1 (various bug fixes)

upgrade elm-hot to 1.0.0 (various bug fixes)

use official elm-webpack-loader 5.0.0

first release as a separate repo & package

originally shipped as part of elm-hot

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev elm-hot-webpack-loader

You will also need to install elm-webpack-loader, if you haven't already.

Usage

Assuming that you're already using elm-webpack-loader , just add { loader: 'elm-hot-webpack-loader' } immediately before elm-webpack-loader in the use array.

It should look something like this:

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.elm$/ , exclude : [ /elm-stuff/ , /node_modules/], use : [ { loader : 'elm-hot-webpack-loader' }, { loader : 'elm-webpack-loader' , options : { cwd : __dirname } } ] } ] } }

It's important that the elm-hot-webpack-loader loader comes before the elm-webpack-loader in the use array.

When running webpack-dev-server , you must add the --hot flag.

Example

Check out the example app.

Caveats

Elm 0.18 is not supported. Use fluxxu/elm-hot-loader@0.5.x instead.

Attribution

Elm hot code swapping is based on the work of Flux Xu's elm-hot-loader. That project is no longer maintained, and it does not support Elm 0.19.