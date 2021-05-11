Hot code swapping support for Elm 0.19. This improves the Elm development workflow by automatically reloading your code in the browser after a change, while preserving your current app state.
This package provides a Webpack loader that can be used in conjunction with elm-webpack-loader. If you're looking for something that doesn't require Webpack, see elm-hot (although integrating it will be much more work).
elm-webpack-loader 5.0.0
$ npm install --save-dev elm-hot-webpack-loader
You will also need to install elm-webpack-loader, if you haven't already.
Assuming that you're already using
elm-webpack-loader, just add
{ loader: 'elm-hot-webpack-loader' } immediately
before
elm-webpack-loader in the
use array.
It should look something like this:
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.elm$/,
exclude: [/elm-stuff/, /node_modules/],
use: [
{ loader: 'elm-hot-webpack-loader' },
{
loader: 'elm-webpack-loader',
options: {
cwd: __dirname
}
}
]
}
]
}
}
It's important that the
elm-hot-webpack-loader loader comes before the
elm-webpack-loader in the
use array.
When running
webpack-dev-server, you must add the
--hot flag.
Check out the example app.
Elm hot code swapping is based on the work of Flux Xu's elm-hot-loader. That project is no longer maintained, and it does not support Elm 0.19.