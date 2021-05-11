openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ehw

elm-hot-webpack-loader

by Keith Lazuka
1.1.8 (see all)

Webpack loader providing hot code swapping for Elm

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16K

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

elm-hot-webpack-loader

elm-hot-webpack-loader

Hot code swapping support for Elm 0.19. This improves the Elm development workflow by automatically reloading your code in the browser after a change, while preserving your current app state.

This package provides a Webpack loader that can be used in conjunction with elm-webpack-loader. If you're looking for something that doesn't require Webpack, see elm-hot (although integrating it will be much more work).

Changelog

1.1.8

  • upgrade elm-hot to 1.1.6
  • upgrade dependencies

1.1.7

  • upgrade elm-hot to 1.1.5
  • upgrade dependencies

1.1.6

  • upgrade elm-hot to 1.1.4

1.1.5

  • upgrade elm-hot to 1.1.3 (fix a crash when using Elm debugger and elm/browser 1.0.2)

1.1.3 and 1.1.4

  • published but forgot to update the changelog and then forgot to git pull. Sigh.

1.1.2

  • upgrade elm-hot to 1.1.2 (bug fix)

1.1.1

  • upgrade elm-hot to 1.1.1 (added support for Elm 0.19.1)

1.0.2

  • upgrade elm-hot to 1.0.1 (various bug fixes)

1.0.1

  • upgrade elm-hot to 1.0.0 (various bug fixes)

1.0.0

  • use official elm-webpack-loader 5.0.0

0.9.2

  • first release as a separate repo & package

0.9.0

  • originally shipped as part of elm-hot

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev elm-hot-webpack-loader

You will also need to install elm-webpack-loader, if you haven't already.

Usage

Assuming that you're already using elm-webpack-loader, just add { loader: 'elm-hot-webpack-loader' } immediately before elm-webpack-loader in the use array.

It should look something like this:

module.exports = {
    module: {
        rules: [
            {
                test: /\.elm$/,
                exclude: [/elm-stuff/, /node_modules/],

                use: [
                    { loader: 'elm-hot-webpack-loader' },
                    {
                        loader: 'elm-webpack-loader',
                        options: {
                            cwd: __dirname
                        }
                    }
                ]
            }
        ]
    }
}

It's important that the elm-hot-webpack-loader loader comes before the elm-webpack-loader in the use array.

When running webpack-dev-server, you must add the --hot flag.

Example

Check out the example app.

Caveats

Attribution

Elm hot code swapping is based on the work of Flux Xu's elm-hot-loader. That project is no longer maintained, and it does not support Elm 0.19.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial