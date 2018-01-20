No longer maintained!

Elm Hot Loader

Hot code swapping for Elm.

This loader injects HMR support code to the Elm module generated by elm-webpack-loader.

Change Log

Elm 0.18 support

Add event callback see https://github.com/fluxxu/elm-hot-loader/issues/18

Better elm-lang/websocket support (thanks to @rundis)

Don't error when there are no ports (thanks to @glenjamin)

Elm 0.17 support

swap port and EmptyAction are gone. Enable this loader and it just works.

Incoming ports still work after hot swapping

Installation

$ npm install --save elm-webpack-loader elm-hot-loader

Usage

Documentation: Using loaders

In your webpack.config.js file:

With webpack 2+

module .exports = { module : { rules : [{ test : /\.elm$/ , exclude : [ /elm-stuff/ , /node_modules/], use : [ 'elm-hot-loader' , 'elm-webpack-loader' , ] }] } };

With webpack 1

module .exports = { module : { loaders : [{ test : /\.elm$/ , exclude : [ /elm-stuff/ , /node_modules/], loader : 'elm-hot!elm-webpack' }] } };

If you don't use elm-webpack-loader to compile Elm, just make sure webpack uses elm-hot to load your compiled js file. Add this to your webpack config file:

With webpack 2+

rules: [ { test : /[YOUR_COMPILED_JS_FILE_NAME_HERE]\.js$/ , loader : 'elm-hot-loader' , } ]

With webpack 1

loaders: [ { test : /[YOUR_COMPILED_JS_FILE_NAME_HERE]\.js$/ , loader : 'elm-hot' , } ]

You should also add the --hot flag when starting webpack.

Dependency

This loader relies on elm-webpack-loader to compile Elm to JS.

Example

You can find an example project at elm-hot-loader-starter.