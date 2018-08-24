In Elm 0.19 how native works has changed and also how packages are installed and resolved, because of this it might not be possible to install third party native packages ever.

For more information check this issue: https://github.com/gdotdesign/elm-github-install/issues/62

This gem/npm-package allows you to install Elm packages in a decentralized way from Git repositories, this allows:

installing of effect manager and native packages

and packages installing forks of packages for testing or unreleased features

for testing or unreleased features using packages from local directories

installing private packages using private git repositories

using private git repositories installing packages offline (packages are cached)

Installation

If you have ruby installed on your machine then you can install it directly from rubygems.org:

gem install elm_install

If you have node.js installed on your machine then you can install it directly from npm:

npm install elm-github-install -g

or with yarn:

yarn global add elm-github-install

If you are experiencing EACCES: permission denied errors during installation using NPM then you can try:

sudo npm i -g elm-github-install --unsafe-perm= true --allow-root

There are also dependency free versions available for every release in the releases page.

Basic Usage

Once installed elm-install can be used instead of elm-package as a replacement:

elm-package.json :

{ ... "dependencies" : { "elm-lang/core" : "5.0.0 <= v < 6.0.0" , "elm-lang/svg" : "2.0.0 <= v < 3.0.0" , "elm-lang/dom" : "1.1.1 <= v < 2.0.0" } ... }

Command:

$ elm-install Resolving packages... ▶ Package: https: ▶ Package: https: ▶ Package: https: ▶ Package: https: ▶ Package: https: Solving dependencies... ● elm-lang/core - https: ● elm-lang/svg - https: ● elm-lang/dom - https: ● elm-lang/ html - https: ● elm-lang/virtual-dom - https: Packages configured successfully!

Advanced Usage

Sources can be defined in the dependency-sources field in elm-package.json for any package defined in the dependencies field.

The source can be defined as:

an URL pointing to a Git repository: "elm-lang/core" : "git@github.com:someuser/core"

a hash containing the URL and the reference (tag, commit hash, branch) to use: "gdotdesign/elm-install-test" : { "url" : "gdotdesign@bitbucket.org:gdotdesign/elm-install-test" , "ref" : "master" }

an absolute or relative path to the package in your hard drive: "elm-lang/dom" : "../elm-lang/dom"

If a reference or a path is defined then the version in the dependencies field is ignored and the version will be used from the elm-package.json at that source.

Examples:

... "dependencies" : { "gdotdesign/elm-install-test" : "1.0.0 <= v < 2.0.0" , "elm-lang/core" : "5.0.0 <= v < 6.0.0" , "elm-lang/svg" : "2.0.0 <= v < 3.0.0" , "elm-lang/dom" : "1.1.1 <= v < 2.0.0" }, "dependency-sources" : { "elm-lang/core" : "git@github.com:someuser/core" , "elm-lang/dom" : "../elm-lang/dom" , "gdotdesign/elm-install-test" : { "url" : "gdotdesign@bitbucket.org:gdotdesign/elm-install-test" , "ref" : "master" } } ...

CLI

Help for the elm-install command:

NAME: elm-install DESCRIPTION: Install Elm packages from Git repositories. COMMANDS: help Display global or [ command ] help documentation install Install Elm packages from the elm-package.json file. GLOBAL OPTIONS: -h, -- help Display help documentation -v, --version Display version information -t, --trace Display backtrace when an error occurs

Help for the elm-install install command.

NAME: install SYNOPSIS: elm-install install DESCRIPTION: Install Elm packages from the elm-package.json file. OPTIONS: - -cache-directory STRING Specifies where the cache is stored - -skip-update Skips the update stage of packages - -only-update STRING Only updates the given package - -verbose

Known Issues

Using the NPM package or the released binaries in windows while specifing a relative directory as a package will fail because of the 2.2 travelling ruby dependency. Using the >Ruby 2.3 with the gem installed works properly. More #36

FAQ

Do I need to use SSH keys?

It depends on your use case, but for public repositories in Github or Bitbucket it's not needed.

What url protocols are supported?

The following protocols can be used:

ssh://[user@]host.xz[:port]/path/to/repo.git/

git://host.xz[:port]/path/to/repo.git/

http[s]://host.xz[:port]/path/to/repo.git/

[user@]host.xz:path/to/repo.git/

Can I install from private repositories?

Yes private repositories are supported provided you have authentication (for example SSH keys).