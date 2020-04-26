Note: This tool is meant for businesses who wish to use their internal packages without exposing them to the world wide web. If you're working on an open-source library, you should instead use Elm's built-in package manager.

This tool allows you to install Elm packages using git. Any git remote is supported, and you can specify which commit SHA or git tag (preferably semver formated) you want to use. Other than supporting git remotes, the tool aims to mimic the behaviour of Elm's built-in package manager.

How to use

Install with npm : npm install -g elm-git-install

Then create an elm-git.json file in your elm project root directory (i.e. the same place as elm.json ).

If the type property in your elm.json file is application , your elm-git.json file should look something like this:

{ "git-dependencies" : { "direct" : { "git@github.com:Skinney/elm-git-example1.git" : "1.0.0" , "git@github.com:Skinney/elm-git-example2.git" : "1.0.2" }, "indirect" : { "git@github.com:Skinney/elm-git-example3.git" : "1.0.0" } } }

The indirect object will be filled out automatically any time a new transitive dependency is discovered (meaning you can leave it blank).

If the type property in your elm.json file is package , your elm-git.json file should instead look something like this:

{ "git-dependencies" : { "git@github.com:Skinney/elm-git-example3.git" : "1.0.0 <= v < 2.0.0" } }

For both applications and packages, you can specify a git SHA or tag instead of a semver formated tag, though the latter is prefered as it simplifies dependency resolution.

elm-git-install will fail if run in a package context. This is because Elm only supports setting source-directories for applications. As noted above though, we do support elm-git.json files in packages, so you are able to define transitive dependencies. You'll likely need to create an application for building and testing the package, however.

Once you're satisfied with your elm-git.json file, you can run elm-git-install to retrieve your dependencies.

For a practical example, check the example folder.

How does it work

In short, the tool looks up the dependencies in your elm-git.json file and clones them into your elm-stuff folder, which is likely not in version control. The src directory of these repos will then be added to your elm.json file under the source-directories property so Elm's compiler can find the sources.

If your git dependencies makes use of semver formatted tags, elm-git-install will try to make sure that any version ranges specified in your git packages are respected.

Why can't I specify a git branch?

Branches are, by default, a moving target and shouldn't be relied upon for dependency management. While both SHAs and tags can change in git, they are much more likely to remain static over their lifetime and so fits better as a target for dependency resolution.

Work in Progress