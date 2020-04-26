Note: This tool is meant for businesses who wish to use their internal packages without exposing them to the world wide web. If you're working on an open-source library, you should instead use Elm's built-in package manager.
This tool allows you to install Elm packages using git. Any git remote is supported, and you can specify which commit SHA or git tag (preferably semver formated) you want to use. Other than supporting git remotes, the tool aims to mimic the behaviour of Elm's built-in package manager.
Install with
npm:
npm install -g elm-git-install
Then create an
elm-git.json file in your elm project root directory (i.e. the same place as
elm.json).
If the
type property in your
elm.json file is
application, your
elm-git.json file should look something like this:
{
"git-dependencies": {
"direct": {
"git@github.com:Skinney/elm-git-example1.git": "1.0.0",
"git@github.com:Skinney/elm-git-example2.git": "1.0.2"
},
"indirect": {
"git@github.com:Skinney/elm-git-example3.git": "1.0.0"
}
}
}
The
indirect object will be filled out automatically any time a new transitive dependency is discovered (meaning you can leave it blank).
If the
type property in your
elm.json file is
package, your
elm-git.json file should instead look something like this:
{
"git-dependencies": {
"git@github.com:Skinney/elm-git-example3.git": "1.0.0 <= v < 2.0.0"
}
}
For both applications and packages, you can specify a git SHA or tag instead of a semver formated tag, though the latter is prefered as it simplifies dependency resolution.
elm-git-install will fail if run in a package context. This is because Elm only supports setting
source-directories for applications. As noted above though, we do support
elm-git.json files in packages, so you are able to define transitive dependencies. You'll likely need to create an application for building and testing the package, however.
Once you're satisfied with your
elm-git.json file, you can run
elm-git-install to retrieve your dependencies.
For a practical example, check the
example folder.
In short, the tool looks up the dependencies in your
elm-git.json file and clones them into your
elm-stuff folder, which is likely not in version control. The
src directory of these repos will then be added to your
elm.json file under the
source-directories property so Elm's compiler can find the sources.
If your git dependencies makes use of semver formatted tags,
elm-git-install will try to make sure that any version ranges specified in your git packages are respected.
Branches are, by default, a moving target and shouldn't be relied upon for dependency management. While both SHAs and tags can change in git, they are much more likely to remain static over their lifetime and so fits better as a target for dependency resolution.
elm-git-install is currently in alpha. There will be bugs and missing features, and the code is in flux. If you want to participate, then reporting bugs and discussing the already existing issues is the current way to go.