elm-format formats Elm source code according to a standard set of rules based on the official Elm Style Guide. It is inspired by the popular gofmt.

The benefits of elm-format :

It makes code easier to write , because you never have to worry about minor formatting concerns while powering out new code.

It makes code easier to read , because there are no longer distracting minor stylistic differences between different code bases. As such, your brain can map more efficiently from source to mental model.

It makes code easier to maintain , because you can no longer have diffs related only to formatting; every diff necessarily involves a material change.

It saves your team time debating how to format things, because there is a standard tool that formats everything the same way.

It saves you time because you don't have to nitpick over formatting details of your code.

Usage

elm-format . elm-format Main.elm elm-format Main.elm --yes elm-format src/ Main.elm elm-format -- help

Installation

To install elm-format :

npm install -g elm-format

or download the version appropriate for your OS from the release page, unzip it, and place elm-format or elm-format.exe (windows) on your PATH .

You must run elm-format from the directory that contains your elm.json (for Elm 0.19) or elm-package.json (for Elm 0.18), or else you must pass the appropriate --elm-version=0.19 / --elm-version=0.18 command line argument.

Editor integration

Find your editor in the table below. The recommended plugin for each editor is indicated with 🏆 (trophy emoji).

These tools also integrate with elm-format:

Detailed installation instructions

If you can simplify or improve the installation instructions or add instructions for another editor, please make a pull request. The default behavior of elm-format -approved plugins is to format Elm files on save.

atom-elm-format installation

Install elm-format Install atom-elm-format apm install elm-format or use the Atom package manager in Atom's settings

atom-beautify installation

Install elm-format Install atom-beautify apm install atom-beautify or use the Atom package manager in Atom's settings Use ^⌥B ( CTRL-ALT-B ) to format a file

elm-light installation

Install elm-format Install the elm-light plugin using the Light Table plugin manager To format on save, edit your user keymap by performing the following:

Click File -> Settings -> User Keymap to open the user keymap.

Copy the following line and paste it into your keymap. Anywhere is fine as long as it is whithin the outer brackets. Ensure to save the file. [ :editor.elm "ctrl-s" :save :elm-format :elm.lint ]

Search for "App: Reload keymaps" in the Commands Window to apply the changes (or restart LightTable).

elm-mode installation

Install elm-format If your Emacs has package.el (which is automatically the case for Emacs >= 24), you can install elm-mode from the package in MELPA: Ensure that you have added the MELPA source in your ~/.emacs.d/init.el : ( require 'package) ( add-to-list 'package-archives '( "melpa" . "http://melpa.org/packages/" )) Install elm-mode (official instructions): Use M-x list-packages and choose elm-mode . Add the following to your ~/.emacs.d/init.el : ( add-hook 'elm-mode-hook 'elm-format-on-save-mode)

elm-vim installation

If you are an advanced vim user and already have a preferred vim plugin installation method, you may prefer to refer to the official elm-vim installation instructions. The instructions below are for those who need a step-by-step walkthrough of how to get the plugin set up.

Install elm-format Install vim-plug (official instructions) NOTE: if you are using neovim, you will need to refer to the official instructions. Download vim-plug: curl -fLo ~/.vim/ autoload /plug.vim --create-dirs \ https://raw.githubusercontent.com/junegunn/vim-plug/master/plug.vim Make sure ~/.vimrc exists and has a section like this: call plug#begin( '~/.vim/plugged' ) call plug#end() Install elm-vim (official instructions) Add Plug 'elmcast/elm-vim' to the plug#begin plugin section in your ~/.vimrc Start vim and run :PlugInstall Add the following to your ~/.vimrc : let g: elm_format_autosave = 1

Visual Studio Code installation

Install elm-format Install the extension Elm Plugin for Visual Studio Code. Configure the extension to format on save: Find your settings.json file (instructions). Add the following key-value pair to your settings.json : "[elm]" : { "editor.formatOnSave" : true },

Sublime Text installation

Install elm-format Install the Elm Language Support package.

JetBrains installation

This is for WebStorm and other JetBrains IDEs like IntelliJ and PyCharm.

Install elm-format Install the intellij-elm plugin In IntelliJ, open Settings -> Languages & Frameworks -> Elm Specify the path to elm-format (try the "Auto Discover" button first) Check the "Run when file saved?" checkbox

Development info

Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms.

Building from source

Install Haskell ghcup following the instructions for your operating system: https://www.haskell.org/ghcup/

git clone https://github.com/avh4/elm-format.git cd elm-format ghcup install ghc 9.0.1 ghcup set ghc 9.0.1 ./build.sh -- build ./_build/elm-format

Running tests