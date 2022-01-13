elm-format formats Elm source code
according to a standard set of rules based on the official Elm Style Guide.
It is inspired by the popular gofmt.
The benefits of
elm-format:
elm-format . # Format all *.elm files in the current directory
elm-format Main.elm # Format a single file
elm-format Main.elm --yes # Overwrite the file without prompting
elm-format src/ Main.elm # Format the listed files and directories
elm-format --help # See other command line options
To install
elm-format:
npm install -g elm-format
or download the version appropriate for your OS from the release page,
unzip it,
and place
elm-format or
elm-format.exe (windows) on your
PATH.
You must run
elm-format from the directory that contains your
elm.json (for Elm 0.19) or
elm-package.json (for Elm 0.18),
or else you must pass the appropriate
--elm-version=0.19/
--elm-version=0.18 command line argument.
Find your editor in the table below. The recommended plugin for each editor is indicated with 🏆 (trophy emoji).
|Editor
|Plugin
|Installation
|Formatting
|Format on save
|Configuration
|Error handling
|Atom
|:trophy: atom-elm-format
|:white_check_mark: 2 steps
|:white_check_mark:
|:white_check_mark:
|:white_check_mark:
|:warning: no installation instructions
|atom-beautify
|:warning: 3 steps
|:white_check_mark:
|:warning: requires configuration
|:white_check_mark:
|:white_check_mark:
|Light Table
|:trophy: elm-light
|:warning: 3 steps
|:white_check_mark:
|:warning: requires configuration
|:white_check_mark:
|:warning: no installation instructions
|Vim
|:trophy: elm-vim
|:x: 6 steps
|:white_check_mark:
|⚠️ requires configuration
|:white_check_mark:
|:x: no error message
|Emacs
|:trophy: elm-mode
|:x: 4 steps
|:white_check_mark:
|:warning: requires configuration
|:white_check_mark:
|:warning: no installation instructions
|Visual Studio Code
|:trophy: Elm Tooling
|:warning: 3 steps
|:white_check_mark:
|:warning: requires configuration
|:white_check_mark:
|:x: uninformative error message
|Sublime Text
|:trophy: Elm Language Support
|:white_check_mark: 2 steps
|❔ TBD
|:white_check_mark:
|❔ TBD
|❔ TBD
|JetBrains (WebStorm, etc)
|:trophy: intellij-elm
|:warning: 4 steps
|:white_check_mark:
|:warning: requires configuration
|:warning: requires configuration
|❔ TBD
|TextMate
|:trophy: Elm.tmbundle
|:white_check_mark: 2 steps
|❔ TBD
|❔ TBD
|❔ TBD
|❔ TBD
These tools also integrate with elm-format:
If you can simplify or improve the installation instructions or add instructions for another editor, please make a pull request.
The default behavior of
elm-format-approved plugins is to format Elm files on save.
Install elm-format
Install atom-elm-format
apm install elm-format
or use the Atom package manager in Atom's settings
Install elm-format
Install atom-beautify
apm install atom-beautify
or use the Atom package manager in Atom's settings
Use
^⌥B (
CTRL-ALT-B) to format a file
[:editor.elm "ctrl-s" :save :elm-format :elm.lint]
Install elm-format
If your Emacs has
package.el (which is automatically the case for Emacs >= 24), you can install
elm-mode from the package in MELPA:
Ensure that you have added the MELPA source in your
~/.emacs.d/init.el:
(require 'package)
(add-to-list 'package-archives '("melpa" . "http://melpa.org/packages/"))
Install elm-mode (official instructions): Use
M-x list-packages and choose
elm-mode.
Add the following to your
~/.emacs.d/init.el:
(add-hook 'elm-mode-hook 'elm-format-on-save-mode)
If you are an advanced vim user and already have a preferred vim plugin installation method, you may prefer to refer to the official elm-vim installation instructions. The instructions below are for those who need a step-by-step walkthrough of how to get the plugin set up.
Install elm-format
Install vim-plug (official instructions) NOTE: if you are using neovim, you will need to refer to the official instructions.
Download vim-plug:
curl -fLo ~/.vim/autoload/plug.vim --create-dirs \
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/junegunn/vim-plug/master/plug.vim
Make sure
~/.vimrc exists and has a section like this:
call plug#begin('~/.vim/plugged')
" ... any active plugins
call plug#end()
Install elm-vim (official instructions)
Plug 'elmcast/elm-vim' to the
plug#begin plugin section in your
~/.vimrc
vim and run
:PlugInstall
Add the following to your
~/.vimrc:
let g:elm_format_autosave = 1
Install elm-format
Install the extension Elm Plugin for Visual Studio Code.
Configure the extension to format on save:
settings.json file (instructions).
settings.json:
"[elm]": {
"editor.formatOnSave": true
},
This is for WebStorm and other JetBrains IDEs like IntelliJ and PyCharm.
Install elm-format
Install the intellij-elm plugin
In IntelliJ, open Settings -> Languages & Frameworks -> Elm
Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms.
# check out the repo
git clone https://github.com/avh4/elm-format.git
cd elm-format
# initial setup
ghcup install ghc 9.0.1
ghcup set ghc 9.0.1
# build
./build.sh -- build
# run the built elm-format
./_build/elm-format
./build.sh