This is an Elm 0.19 offline documentation previewer for packages, applications, their dependencies and all cached packages.
It aims at rendering documentation exactly like the official package website to avoid any surprise when releasing a package.
$ npm install -g elm-doc-preview
npm may warn about missing peer dependencies:
npm WARN ws@7.2.3 requires a peer of bufferutil@^4.0.1 but none is installed. You must install peer dependencies yourself.
npm WARN ws@7.2.3 requires a peer of utf-8-validate@^5.0.2 but none is installed. You must install peer dependencies yourself.
They are optional, provide marginal websockets optimizations for
elm-doc-preview use case, and can be ignored.
Usage: edp|elm-doc-preview [options] [path_to_package_or_application]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-b, --no-browser do not open in browser when server starts
-d, --debug enable debug (display watched files and keep temporary files)
-o, --output <docs.json> generate docs and exit with status code (/dev/null supported)
-p, --port <port> the server listening port (default: 8000)
-r, --no-reload disable hot reloading
-h, --help display help for command
Environment variables:
ELM_HOME Elm home directory (cache)
For example, from the directory where your project
elm.json is:
$ elm-doc-preview
or
$ edp
or from anywhere:
$ elm-doc-preview path/to/package_or_application
When no package or application is found,
elm-doc-preview will just run as an
offline documentation server for local cached packages.
Application documentation is
not yet supported by Elm,
so
elm-doc-preview will generate a package from the application with the same
modules and build the documentation from it. There are two consequences:
elm-application.json file to list the application
documented modules (exposed-modules) and to customize the application
name, summary or version that are included in the documentation.
Without an
elm-application.json file,
elm-doc-preview will show an
application as
my/application 1.0.0 and will report an error about
missing
exposed-modules unless some are eventually found in forked or
local packages included in the application
source-directories.
To configure the application, add an
elm-application.json file with at least
an
exposed-modules value.
For example, here is the
elm-application.json
file for the
elm-doc-preview Elm application followed by a description of
each field:
elm-application.json:
{
"name": "dmy/elm-doc-preview",
"summary": "Offline documentation previewer",
"version": "5.0.0",
"exposed-modules": [
"Href",
"Session",
"Page.Docs.Block",
"Page.Search",
"Page.Diff",
"Page.Problem",
"Page.Docs",
"Page.Search.Entry",
"Release",
"Utils.Spinner",
"Utils.OneOrMore",
"Utils.Logo",
"Utils.Error",
"Utils.Markdown",
"Main",
"Skeleton"
]
}
It should use the same
author/project format than packages, but the
repository does not have to exist on GitHub.
The default name is
my/application.
A short summary for the application in less than 80 characters.
The default summary is "Elm application".
A version using
MAJOR.MINOR.PATCH format.
The default version is "1.0.0".
The modules to include in the documentation. All exposed symbols inside these modules must be documented or the documentation build will fail.
Port modules will be shown as normal modules.
Exposed modules contain by default those found in forked and local packages (see next section). Setting the field does not remove those modules from the list.
elm-doc-preview will automatically exposes documentation for forked or local
packages modules if their are exposed in an
elm.json file located in the
directory above the one declared in
source-directories.
Typically, to import a forked package and keep its documentation, just clone it
in the application directory, and add the forked packages
src sub-directory
in
elm.json
source-directories.
There is also an online version supporting documentations loading from github to share them for online reviews:
https://elm-doc-preview.netlify.com
It does not support hot-reloading or dependencies documentation though.
const DocServer = require('elm-doc-preview');
const server = new DocServer();
server.listen();
or with custom options:
const DocServer = require('elm-doc-preview');
// constructor(options) {
// const {
// debug = false,
// dir = ".",
// port = 8000,
// browser = true,
// reload = true
// } = options || {};
// ...
const server = new DocServer({ port: 9000, browser: false });
server.listen();
elm-doc-preview is a development tool and is not designed to be
exposed on internet. As such, no effort at all has been made to secure it
and it most likely contains severe vulnerabilities. If you want to
publicly share some documentation, use the online version or maybe host
static web pages of the documentation (see below).
This is not supported by
elm-doc-preview, you could use ento/elm-doc instead.
Extending
elm.json would not be convenient because
elm install
will remove any unexpected field from it when run, and all the additional
fields used by
elm-doc-preview are currently unexpected for an application,
even if they are valid for a package.
They are automatically added in the documentation if you kept the package
elm.json file in the directory above the package
src one.