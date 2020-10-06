Elm Debug Transformer Transform Elm Debug.log output into nice log object with custom formatter

The standard Elm Debug.log console output:

and the same output with this package

The main module exposes register() function that replaces your console.log() and try to parse each incoming message with Elm parser. If it fails, it would pass the original message.

Limitations

Right now you can insert only alphabet characters and spaces as a Debug.log tag.

Debug . log "Some tag string" thingToPrintToConsole Debug . log "Some String (with non [a-zA-Z] chars or numbers in it) " thingToPrintToConsole

This limitation is due to the problem recognizing arbitrary tag text from the rest of the types. I'm aware of that limitation and it is something that would be addressed in the upcoming versions. Thanks for understanding.

Installation

Just install this module with Yarn:

yarn add -D elm- debug -transformer

or NPM:

npm install elm- debug -transformer

Get it directly from CDN

Roman Potashow pointed out on Elm Slack that you can use the NPM package directly without the need of installing it.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/elm-debug-transformer@<VERSION>/dist/elm-console-debug.js" > </ script > < script > ElmConsoleDebug.register() </ script >

Usage

There is a nice summary of the usage in Alex Korban's article Get improved Debug.log output in the browser console

Register the console debugger in your main JS file before you initialize Elm application:

import * as ElmDebugger from 'elm-debug-transformer' ; ElmDebugger.register();

Here's a sample HTML for your reference:

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" > < title > My Elm App </ title > </ head > < body > < main > </ main > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/elm-debug-transformer@latest/dist/elm-console-debug.js" > </ script > < script > ElmConsoleDebug.register({simple_mode: false , debug: false , limit: 10000 }); </ script > < script src = "elm.js" > </ script > < script > var app = Elm.Main.init({ node : document .querySelector( 'main' ) }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Since version 1.1.0 the parser function is exposed as well, so you can use it to parse Debug.log output into JSON structure and work with it later as you wish.

import {parse} ElmDebugger from 'elm-debug-transformer' ; const parsedValue = parse( "debug tag: [1,2,3]" );

Available in Chrome 47 and higher.

The output object is kind of chatty right now (it carries information about parsed type etc. - less verbose version is worked on right now).

If your browser have Chrome dev toools, you can enable custom formatters so you get less noice and nice output.

Open DevTools

Go to Settings ("three dots" icon in the upper right corner of DevTools > Menu > Settings F1 > Preferences > Console)

Check-in "Enable custom formatters"

Close DevTools

Open DevTools

Note: You might need to refresh the page first time you open Console panel with existing logs - custom formatters are applied only to newly printed console messages.

That way the Debug.log would output simpler JS object without type information. Tuple , Set , Array and List would become arrays and Dict would become JS object with keys and values.

Options

Options object can be provided to register function:

import * as ElmDebugger from 'elm-debug-transformer' ; ElmDebugger.register({simple_mode: true , debug : false , limit : 10000 });

parameter type description default value limit number number of message characters after which the parser won't parse the message. (Helpful for bypass the parsing of large datastructures) 1 000 000 debug boolean include original message and parser error with the message false simple_mode boolean force output to be in simple object format false

Credits

This would probably not see the light of the day without Matt Zeunert and his blogpost about writing custom formatters. Thank you!