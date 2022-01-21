elm-css lets you define CSS in Elm. (For an Elm styling system that is a complete departure from CSS, check out Elm-UI.)

Here's an example of how to define some elm-css styles:

module MyCss exposing (main) import Css exposing (..) import Html import Html.Styled exposing (..) import Html.Styled.Attributes exposing (css, href, src) import Html.Styled.Events exposing (onClick) logo : Html msg logo = img [ src "logo.png" , css [ display inlineBlock , padding (px 20 ) , border3 (px 5 ) solid (rgb 120 120 120 ) , hover [ borderColor theme.primary , borderRadius (px 10 ) ] ] ] [] theme : { secondary : Color , primary : Color } theme = { primary = hex "55af6a" , secondary = rgb 250 240 230 } btn : List ( Attribute msg) -> List ( Html msg) -> Html msg btn = styled button [ margin (px 12 ) , color (rgb 250 250 250 ) , hover [ backgroundColor theme.primary , textDecoration underline ] ] paragraphFont : Style paragraphFont = Css .batch [ fontFamilies [ "Palatino Linotype" , "Georgia" , "serif" ] , fontSize (px 16 ) , fontWeight normal ] legacyBorderRadius : String -> Style legacyBorderRadius amount = Css .batch [ property "-moz-border-radius" amount , property "-webkit-border-top-left-radius" amount , property "-webkit-border-top-right-radius" amount , property "-webkit-border-bottom-right-radius" amount , property "-webkit-border-bottom-left-radius" amount , property "border-radius" amount ] view : Model -> Html Msg view model = nav [] [ img [ src "assets/backdrop.jpg" , css [ width (pct 100 ) ] ] [] , btn [ onClick DoSomething ] [ text "Click me!" ] ] main : Program Never Model Msg main = Html .beginnerProgram { view = view >> toUnstyled , update = update , model = initialModel }

See the Css module documentation for an explanation of how this code works.

elm-css draws inspiration from the excellent Sass, Stylus, CSS Modules, and styled-components libraries. It includes features like:

