elm-css lets you define CSS in Elm. (For an Elm styling system that is a
complete departure from CSS, check out Elm-UI.)
Here's an example of how to define some
elm-css styles:
module MyCss exposing (main)
import Css exposing (..)
import Html
import Html.Styled exposing (..)
import Html.Styled.Attributes exposing (css, href, src)
import Html.Styled.Events exposing (onClick)
{-| A logo image, with inline styles that change on hover.
-}
logo : Html msg
logo =
img
[ src "logo.png"
, css
[ display inlineBlock
, padding (px 20)
, border3 (px 5) solid (rgb 120 120 120)
, hover
[ borderColor theme.primary
, borderRadius (px 10)
]
]
]
[]
{-| A plain old record holding a couple of theme colors.
-}
theme : { secondary : Color, primary : Color }
theme =
{ primary = hex "55af6a"
, secondary = rgb 250 240 230
}
{-| A reusable button which has some styles pre-applied to it.
-}
btn : List (Attribute msg) -> List (Html msg) -> Html msg
btn =
styled button
[ margin (px 12)
, color (rgb 250 250 250)
, hover
[ backgroundColor theme.primary
, textDecoration underline
]
]
{-| A reusable style. Css.batch combines multiple styles into one, much
like mixins in CSS preprocessors.
-}
paragraphFont : Style
paragraphFont =
Css.batch
[ fontFamilies [ "Palatino Linotype", "Georgia", "serif" ]
, fontSize (px 16)
, fontWeight normal
]
{-| Css.property lets you define custom properties, using strings as their values.
-}
legacyBorderRadius : String -> Style
legacyBorderRadius amount =
Css.batch
[ property "-moz-border-radius" amount
, property "-webkit-border-top-left-radius" amount
, property "-webkit-border-top-right-radius" amount
, property "-webkit-border-bottom-right-radius" amount
, property "-webkit-border-bottom-left-radius" amount
, property "border-radius" amount
]
view : Model -> Html Msg
view model =
nav []
[ img [ src "assets/backdrop.jpg", css [ width (pct 100) ] ] []
, btn [ onClick DoSomething ] [ text "Click me!" ]
]
main : Program Never Model Msg
main =
Html.beginnerProgram
{ view = view >> toUnstyled
, update = update
, model = initialModel
}
See the
Css module documentation for an explanation of how this code works.
elm-css draws inspiration from the excellent Sass, Stylus, CSS Modules, and styled-components libraries. It includes features like:
:hover and pseudo-elements like
::after)