elm-brunch

by Mads Flensted-Urech
0.12.0 (see all)

Brunch plugin to compile Elm code

Overview

Downloads/wk

33

GitHub Stars

74

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

elm-brunch

Brunch plugin to compile Elm code

Build Status

Quickstart

First, install Elm.

Then, install elm-brunch:

npm install --save-dev elm-brunch

Update the watched configuration in your brunch-config.js, e.g.:

paths: {
  watched: ["css", "js", "elm"]
  ...

Configuration

  // Configure your plugins in brunch-config.js (or .coffee)
    plugins: {
      ...

      elmBrunch: {
        // (required) Set to the elm file(s) containing your "main" function `elm make`
        //            handles all elm dependencies relative to `elmFolder`
        mainModules: ['source/path/YourMainModule.elm'],

        // (optional) Set to keep an independent elm-stuff folder per mainModule. If
        //            mainModules is an array, then the 'source/path' of each mainModule
        //            will be appended to your elm-folder, allowing each subfolder to keep their
        //            own set of elm dependencies.
        independentModules: true,

        // (optional) Set to path where `elm-make` is located, relative to `elmFolder`
        executablePath: '../../node_modules/elm/binwrappers',

        // (optional) Set to path where elm-package.json is located, defaults to project root
        //            if your elm files are not in /app then make sure to configure
        //            paths.watched in main brunch config
        elmFolder: 'path/to/elm-files',

        // (optional) Defaults to 'js/' folder in paths.public
        // relative to `elmFolder`
        outputFolder: 'some/path/',

        // (optional) If specified, all mainModules will be compiled to a single file
        //            This is merged with outputFolder.
        outputFile: 'elm.js',

        // (optional) add some parameters that are passed to elm-make
        makeParameters: ['--warn'],

        // (optional) Change the command that the compiler is ran with.
        //            Set to `elm-make` for backwards compatibility
        elmMake: "elm-make",

        // (optional) Add `--optimize` to compile for production
        //            Note: you cannot use this option and `--debug` in makeParameters simultaneously
        optimize: true
      }
   }

The output filename is the lowercase version of the main module name:

YourMainModule.elm => outputFolder/yourmainmodule.js

Note: You should update the "source-directories" property in the elm-package.json file if you want to compile multi-file elm projects. Then configure elm-brunch:

Note: this plugin does not pass the generated javascript code to brunch, so you need to either directly include the generated js file in your html or use some other method to bundle it into your final package.

Examples

The following repos are examples of elm-brunch configuration:

