Brunch plugin to compile Elm code

Quickstart

First, install Elm.

Then, install elm-brunch:

npm install --save-dev elm-brunch

Update the watched configuration in your brunch-config.js, e.g.:

paths : { watched : [ "css" , "js" , "elm" ] ...

Configuration

plugins : { ... elmBrunch : { mainModules : [ 'source/path/YourMainModule.elm' ], independentModules : true, executablePath : '../../node_modules/elm/binwrappers' , elmFolder : 'path/to/elm-files' , outputFolder : 'some/path/' , outputFile : 'elm.js' , makeParameters : [ '--warn' ], elmMake : "elm-make" , optimize : true } }

The output filename is the lowercase version of the main module name:

YourMainModule.elm => outputFolder/yourmainmodule.js

Note: You should update the "source-directories" property in the elm-package.json file if you want to compile multi-file elm projects. Then configure elm-brunch:

Note: this plugin does not pass the generated javascript code to brunch, so you need to either directly include the generated js file in your html or use some other method to bundle it into your final package.

Examples

The following repos are examples of elm-brunch configuration: