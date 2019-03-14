This package is no longer used internally at NoRedInk. We suggested that community members fork it and take it in the direction that makes sense to them. Maybe that means adding more features. Maybe it means removing things to make it even simpler. Maybe it means rewriting it from scratch. Point is, please search for packages with the same or similar name, and look for an author you trust.
webpack loader for webpackifying asset references in Elm.
$ npm install --save elm-assets-loader
elm-assets-loader is intended to be chained after elm-webpack-loader, and with a loader to load static assets like file-loader or url-loader. elm-asset-path is a companion Elm package that provides types and functions for working with asset paths.
Suppose we have a union type for tagging asset paths:
module My.Assets exposing (AssetPath(..))
type AssetPath
= AssetPath String
star =
AssetPath "star.png"
Tell elm-assets-loader to look for strings tagged with
AssetPath:
rules: [
{
test: /\.elm$/,
exclude: [/elm-stuff/, /node_modules/],
use: [
{
loader: 'elm-assets-loader',
options: {
module: 'My.Assets',
tagger: 'AssetPath'
}
},
'elm-webpack-loader'
]
},
{
test: /\.(jpe?g|png|gif|svg)$/i,
loader: 'file-loader',
options: {
name: '[name]-[hash].[ext]'
}
}
]
Then at runtime, the value of
My.Assets.star will be something like
AssetPath "star-038a1253d7a9e4682deb72cd68c3a328.png".
To actually use this string value, define a helper like so:
-- say, in My.Assets
path : AssetPath -> String
path (AssetPath str) =
str
Usage example:
viewStar : Html Msg
viewStar =
img [ src <| My.Assets.path <| My.Assets.star ] []
elm-asset-path includes a reference
implementation of this
AssetPath type with support for resolving to a URL on a CDN.
"AssetPath"
<tagger> String that's used to tag asset paths in your code.
"My.Assets"
"user/project"
"NoRedInk/myapp"
elm-package.json.
"repository": "https://github.com/user/project.git" -> package should be
"user/project"
"repository": "https://github.com/NoRedInk/myapp.git" -> package should be
"NoRedInk/myapp"
Default:
"warn"
Possible values:
"error" |
"warn" |
"ok"
What to do with dynamically constructed asset paths.
Dynamic requires is not supported. This option simply controls whether or not to raise an error or skip over expressions like:
example iconName =
AssetPath ("icon-" ++ iconName ++ ".png")
Function to transform tagged strings to a path that can be resolved by webpack. For example, you may want to tag URL paths, which may not be resolvable to a filesystem path, so that your code works without being webpacked.
star = AssetPath "/public/images/star.png"
img [ src (toUrl star) ] []
webpack config (for webpack 2):
module.exports = {
...
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.elm$/,
use: [
{
loader: 'elm-assets-loader',
options: {
localPath: function(url) {
// transform `url` to a local path that resolves to a file
return url.replace(/^\/public\//, "");
}
}
},
'elm-webpack-loader?cwd=' + fixturesPath + '&pathToMake=' + elmMakePath
]
},
{
test: /\.svg$/,
use: {
loader: 'file-loader',
options: {
publicPath: function(path) {
// transform `path` to a URL that the web server can understand and serve
return "/public/" + url;
}
}
}
}
}
}
}
Don't set noParse on .elm files. Otherwise,
requires won't be processed.
Let's walk through what happens to the example above when processed by webpack.
This Elm code:
AssetPath "star.png"
will be compiled to JavaScript by elm-webpack-loader:
author$project$My_Assets$AssetPath("star.png")
elm-assets-loader turns this into:
author$project$My_Assets$AssetPath(require("star.png"))
webpack parses this
require call, determines it to be a file-loader module, resulting in:
author$project$My_Assets$AssetPath(__webpack_require__(30))
The module loaded by
__webpack_require__(30) will look like:
30:
function(module, exports) {
module.exports = "star-038a1253d7a9e4682deb72cd68c3a328.png";
}
Which means, effectively, the JavaScript code we saw originally has been rewritten as:
author$project$My_Assets$AssetPath("star-038a1253d7a9e4682deb72cd68c3a328.png")
See .travis.yml to see supported combinations of the Elm Compiler & Webpack.