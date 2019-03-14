DEPRECATED

This package is no longer used internally at NoRedInk. We suggested that community members fork it and take it in the direction that makes sense to them. Maybe that means adding more features. Maybe it means removing things to make it even simpler. Maybe it means rewriting it from scratch. Point is, please search for packages with the same or similar name, and look for an author you trust.

Elm assets loader

webpack loader for webpackifying asset references in Elm.

Installation

$ npm install --save elm-assets-loader

Usage

Documentation: Using loaders

elm-assets-loader is intended to be chained after elm-webpack-loader, and with a loader to load static assets like file-loader or url-loader. elm-asset-path is a companion Elm package that provides types and functions for working with asset paths.

Suppose we have a union type for tagging asset paths:

module My.Assets exposing ( AssetPath (..)) type AssetPath = AssetPath String star = AssetPath "star.png"

Tell elm-assets-loader to look for strings tagged with AssetPath :

rules: [ { test : /\.elm$/ , exclude : [ /elm-stuff/ , /node_modules/], use : [ { loader : 'elm-assets-loader' , options : { module : 'My.Assets' , tagger : 'AssetPath' } }, 'elm-webpack-loader' ] }, { test : /\.(jpe?g|png|gif|svg)$/i , loader : 'file-loader' , options : { name : '[name]-[hash].[ext]' } } ]

Then at runtime, the value of My.Assets.star will be something like AssetPath "star-038a1253d7a9e4682deb72cd68c3a328.png" .

To actually use this string value, define a helper like so:

path : AssetPath -> String path ( AssetPath str) = str

Usage example:

viewStar : Html Msg viewStar = img [ src <| My . Assets .path <| My . Assets .star ] []

elm-asset-path includes a reference implementation of this AssetPath type with support for resolving to a URL on a CDN.

Options

tagger (required)

Example: "AssetPath"

The "tag" part of a tagged union of shape <tagger> String that's used to tag asset paths in your code.

module (required)

Example: "My.Assets"

Module in which the tagged union is defined.

package (optional)

Default: "user/project"

Example: "NoRedInk/myapp"

Look for the tagger inside this package.

If the module you specified above is provided by a 3rd party package, then specify the name of that package.

If the module you specified above is defined in your main application code, then specify the owner/repo portion of the "repository" property of your elm-package.json . ex. "repository": "https://github.com/user/project.git" -> package should be "user/project" ex. "repository": "https://github.com/NoRedInk/myapp.git" -> package should be "NoRedInk/myapp"

.

dynamicRequires (optional)

Default: "warn"

Possible values: "error" | "warn" | "ok"

What to do with dynamically constructed asset paths. "error" - stop processing the file "warn" - emit a warning "ok" - this is expected; say nothing about it Dynamic requires is not supported. This option simply controls whether or not to raise an error or skip over expressions like: example iconName = AssetPath ( "icon-" ++ iconName ++ ".png" )



localPath (optional)

Function to transform tagged strings to a path that can be resolved by webpack. For example, you may want to tag URL paths, which may not be resolvable to a filesystem path, so that your code works without being webpacked. star = AssetPath "/public/images/star.png" img [ src (toUrl star) ] [] webpack config (for webpack 2): module .exports = { ... module: { rules : [ { test : /\.elm$/ , use : [ { loader : 'elm-assets-loader' , options : { localPath : function ( url ) { return url.replace( /^\/public\// , "" ); } } }, 'elm-webpack-loader?cwd=' + fixturesPath + '&pathToMake=' + elmMakePath ] }, { test : /\.svg$/ , use : { loader : 'file-loader' , options : { publicPath : function ( path ) { return "/public/" + url; } } } } } } }

Note

Don't set noParse on .elm files. Otherwise, require s won't be processed.

Under the hood

Let's walk through what happens to the example above when processed by webpack.

This Elm code:

AssetPath "star.png"

will be compiled to JavaScript by elm-webpack-loader:

author$project$My_Assets$AssetPath( "star.png" )

elm-assets-loader turns this into:

author$project$My_Assets$AssetPath( require ( "star.png" ))

webpack parses this require call, determines it to be a file-loader module, resulting in:

author$project$My_Assets$AssetPath(__webpack_require__( 30 ))

The module loaded by __webpack_require__(30) will look like:

30 : function ( module, exports ) { module .exports = "star-038a1253d7a9e4682deb72cd68c3a328.png" ; }

Which means, effectively, the JavaScript code we saw originally has been rewritten as:

author$project$My_Assets$AssetPath( "star-038a1253d7a9e4682deb72cd68c3a328.png" )

Supported Versions

See .travis.yml to see supported combinations of the Elm Compiler & Webpack.