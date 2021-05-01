Webpack loader for assets (like images or fonts) in Elm programming language

Usage

img [ src "require:src/assets/logo.svg" ] []

Webpack

This loader is meant to be run in combination with elm-webpack-loader

The configuration isn't allowed to have noParse for elm files

{ test : /\.elm$/ , use : [ { loader : require .resolve( "elm-asset-webpack-loader" ) }, { loader : require .resolve( "elm-webpack-loader" ) } ] }

With this configuration other loaders (like this svg example) can be used:

{ test : /\.svg$/ , loader : require .resolve( "file-loader" ), options : { name : "static/media/[name].[hash:8].[ext]" } }

Goals

Path safety

The build should fail at compile time if an asset path is used, that isn't existing or misspelled.

Webpack loaders

With this approach any webpack loader can be used. Use cases can be to hash file names, to optimize images and more. See awesome-webpack#loaders.

Prior art and alternatives

elm-assets-loader is a comparable approach, and is more sophisticated. The package is marked as deprecated.

is a comparable approach, and is more sophisticated. The package is marked as deprecated. babel-elm-assets-plugin is using babel. It mentions to disable Elm optimization. This could be because it's using a String type alias .

is using babel. It mentions to disable Elm optimization. This could be because it's using a . It's possible to require files in JavaScript and pass them as flags to Elm (Instructions)

