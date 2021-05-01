openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
eaw

elm-asset-webpack-loader

by Andy
1.1.3 (see all)

Webpack loader for assets (like images or fonts) in Elm programming language

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

elm-asset-webpack-loader

Webpack loader for assets (like images or fonts) in Elm programming language

Usage

img [ src "require:src/assets/logo.svg" ] []

Webpack

  • This loader is meant to be run in combination with elm-webpack-loader
  • The configuration isn't allowed to have noParse for elm files
{
  test: /\.elm$/,
  use: [
    {
      loader: require.resolve("elm-asset-webpack-loader")
    },
    {
      loader: require.resolve("elm-webpack-loader")
    }
  ]
}

With this configuration other loaders (like this svg example) can be used:

{
  test: /\.svg$/,
  loader: require.resolve("file-loader"),
  options: {
    name: "static/media/[name].[hash:8].[ext]"
  }
}

Goals

Path safety

The build should fail at compile time if an asset path is used, that isn't existing or misspelled.

Webpack loaders

With this approach any webpack loader can be used. Use cases can be to hash file names, to optimize images and more. See awesome-webpack#loaders.

Prior art and alternatives

  • elm-assets-loader is a comparable approach, and is more sophisticated. The package is marked as deprecated.
  • babel-elm-assets-plugin is using babel. It mentions to disable Elm optimization. This could be because it's using a String type alias.
  • It's possible to require files in JavaScript and pass them as flags to Elm (Instructions)

Release

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial