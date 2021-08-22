openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

elm

by elm
0.19.1-5 (see all)

Compiler for Elm, a functional language for reliable webapps.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

29.1K

GitHub Stars

6.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

107

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Functional Programming

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/54
Read All Reviews
parimalyeole1

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use

Readme

Elm

A delightful language for reliable webapps.

Check out the Home Page, Try Online, or The Official Guide


Install

Install

For multiple versions, previous versions, and uninstallation, see the instructions here.


Help

If you are stuck, ask around on the Elm slack channel. Folks are friendly and happy to help with questions!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use2
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Parimal YeolePune73 Ratings81 Reviews
Lang :Node[TS,JS] | Dart | Go | Haskell DB: Mongo | Postgres | Redis | DynamoDb | ElasticSearch Acrhitecture: Micro-service | Serverless AWS Certified
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

I have used it as part of a fun project while learning functional programming. Like documents suggest its functional programming for webapps. In my experience it is very much similar to reactjs, it has routing like react router, has state management like redux. As a language, it's very much similar to Typescript if you want to compare. Only issue I faced was community support, and there aren't a lot of answers on stackoverflow. Also the web is a very broad word, sometimes we have to do dirty development with hack on DOM for sake of animation etc by leaving Framework space. That's where I find it hard to get around

0
Jaeyson Anthony Y.7 Ratings0 Reviews
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
RedvisT4 Ratings0 Reviews
January 26, 2021

Alternatives

ft
fp-tsFunctional programming in TypeScript
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
776K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Bleeding Edge
2Highly Customizable
2Hard to Use
und
underscoreJavaScript's utility _ belt
GitHub Stars
26K
Weekly Downloads
9M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
87
Top Feedback
16Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
7Performant
lodashA modern JavaScript utility library delivering modularity, performance, & extras.
GitHub Stars
52K
Weekly Downloads
48M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
618
Top Feedback
64Great Documentation
61Easy to Use
43Performant
rubico[a]synchronous functional programming
GitHub Stars
187
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
fly
flydThe minimalistic but powerful, modular, functional reactive programming library in JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
860
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

Tutorial
elmprogramming.comBeginning ElmA gentle introduction to Elm programming language
Tutorial
guide.elm-lang.orgIntroduction · An Introduction to ElmElm is a functional language that compiles to JavaScript. It helps you make websites and web apps. It has a strong emphasis on simplicity and quality tooling.
Elm Tutorial - Tutorialspoint
www.tutorialspoint.comElm Tutorial - TutorialspointElm Tutorial - Elm is a pure functional programming language that compiles to JavaScript. It simplifies the language as well as an application framework. Elm is designed speci
Single-Page Web Apps in Elm: Part One - Getting Started with a New Language
www.linkedin.com6 years agoSingle-Page Web Apps in Elm: Part One - Getting Started with a New LanguageSource on Github: Elm Tutorial Other Posts in this Series Single-Page Web Apps in Elm: Part Two - Functional Routing Single-Page Web Apps in Elm: Part Three - Testing and Structure Single-Page Web Apps in Elm: Part Four - Side Effects Single-Page Web Apps in Elm: Part Five - JavaScript Interoperabil
Exercises on the Elm Track | Exercism
exercism.ioExercises on the Elm Track | ExercismCode Practice and Mentorship for Everyone. Level up your programming skills with 1,879 exercises across 38 languages, and insightful discussion with our dedicated team of welcoming mentors. Exercism is 100% free forever.