A delightful language for reliable webapps.
Check out the Home Page, Try Online, or The Official Guide
✨ Install ✨
For multiple versions, previous versions, and uninstallation, see the instructions here.
If you are stuck, ask around on the Elm slack channel. Folks are friendly and happy to help with questions!
I have used it as part of a fun project while learning functional programming. Like documents suggest its functional programming for webapps. In my experience it is very much similar to reactjs, it has routing like react router, has state management like redux. As a language, it's very much similar to Typescript if you want to compare. Only issue I faced was community support, and there aren't a lot of answers on stackoverflow. Also the web is a very broad word, sometimes we have to do dirty development with hack on DOM for sake of animation etc by leaving Framework space. That's where I find it hard to get around