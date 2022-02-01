ellipsize

Ellipsizes a string near a word boundary.

An ellipsized text looks much better if the ellipsize was added at the end of the last full word instead of somewhere in the middle - especially if there are very few characters remaining.

As of 1.x, ellipsize honors the max length including the ellipsize char. This means you get exactly n characters, including the ellipse.

Examples

var ellipsize = require ( 'ellipsize' ); ellipsize( '' ); ellipsize( undefined ); ellipsize( 'one two three four' , 8 ); ellipsize( 'one two-three four' , 8 ); ellipsize( 'one two three four' , 100 ); ellipsize( '12345678910' ) ellipsize( 'abc' , 0 );

You may provide an alternative ellipse character, or "break points" like so:

var ellipsize = require ( 'ellipsize' ); ellipsize( 'one two&three four' , 8 , { chars : [ ' ' , '&' ], ellipse : '→' });

Also you may provide a setting to truncate words:

var ellipsize = require ( 'ellipsize' ); ellipsize( '123456789ABCDEF' , 8 , { truncate : false }); ellipsize( '1234…CDEF' , 9 , { truncate : "middle" }); ellipsize( '123456789ABCDEF' , 8 , { truncate : true });

Copyright

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 Matthijs van Henten

