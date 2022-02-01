openbase logo
ell

ellipsize

by Matthijs van Henten
0.2.0 (see all)

Ellipsizes a string at the nearest whitespace character near the end of allowed length

Popularity

Downloads/wk

51.9K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ellipsize

Node.js CI

Ellipsizes a string near a word boundary.

An ellipsized text looks much better if the ellipsize was added at the end of the last full word instead of somewhere in the middle - especially if there are very few characters remaining.

As of 1.x, ellipsize honors the max length including the ellipsize char. This means you get exactly n characters, including the ellipse.

Examples


    var ellipsize = require('ellipsize');

    ellipsize('');
    // ''
    ellipsize(undefined);
    // ''
    ellipsize('one two three four', 8 );
    // 'one two…'
    ellipsize('one two-three four', 8 );
    // 'one two…'
    ellipsize('one two three four', 100 );
    // 'one two three four'
    ellipsize('12345678910')
    // '1234567…'
    ellipsize('abc', 0 );
    // ''

You may provide an alternative ellipse character, or "break points" like so:

    var ellipsize = require('ellipsize');

    ellipsize( 'one two&three four', 8, { chars: [' ', '&'], ellipse: '→' });
    // 'one two→'

Also you may provide a setting to truncate words:

    var ellipsize = require('ellipsize');

    // only ellipsize if word boundarys found
    ellipsize( '123456789ABCDEF', 8, { truncate: false });
    // '' 

    // ellipsize in the middle
    ellipsize( '1234…CDEF', 9, { truncate: "middle" });
    // '1234…CDEF' 


    // its default settings
    ellipsize( '123456789ABCDEF', 8, { truncate: true });
    // '1234567…'

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 Matthijs van Henten

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE

