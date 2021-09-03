Ellipsed is a JavaScript library for generating multi-lined ellipsed text.
Indicating the number of visible lines, it will truncate the text at the correct position in targeted elements.
You can see the demo here: https://nzambello.github.io/ellipsed/
The example/ directory of this repo contains the demo showed above.
To start it on your local machine, clone the repository and install it by following the installation instructions below, then start it with
npm start (or with
yarn start).
# Yarn
yarn add ellipsed
# NPM
npm install --save ellipsed
# Bower
bower install ellipsed
Call the ellipsis method with three parameters:
ellipsis(selector, rows, options);
selector - A CSS selector string or the DOM Node or Node List used to target the element for truncation
rows - An integer value used as the number of rows that should be visible, following words will be trucated with the
replaceStr (default is
'...').
options - Allows an options object to be passed to further customise the functionality. See options section below for details.
If
responsive option is set, the function returns the ID of the listener returned by
setTimeout. It can be useful to clear resize handler timeout.
Options can be passed through the method using the third parameter, which provides greater control.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|replaceStr
|string
'...'
|The string that substituted following the trucated string.
|responsive
|boolean
false
|If true, the method is re-called on resize event, so the number of rows is preserved.
|debounceDelay
|integer
250
|If
responsive option is set, it's the delay value for resizing events debouncing.
|delimiter
|string
' '
|Use '' for text written in languages such as Japanese, Chinese, etc. since there's usually no space break in such languages; or for text contains long word (word that is longer than the width of the container).
Ellipsed is provided as a UMD module.
You can use it as a ES6 module:
import { ellipsis } from 'ellipsed';
As a CommonJS module:
var { ellipsis } = require('ellipsed');
As an AMD module:
require([
'ellipsed'
], function(ellipsed) {
var ellipsis = ellipsed.ellipsis;
});
Or as a global module in the browser:
var ellipsis = window.ellipsed.ellipsis;
It seems that having multiple calls of ellipsis with
responsive option enabled would add multiple event listeners and would be recommended to use a single call with a multiple selector.
A single event listener should be more efficient and events handling more fluid.
The library has been tested on:
New contributors are warmly welcome, see the CONTRIBUTING.md file for other information.
Many thanks to @nekorina for project's logo.