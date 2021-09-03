



What is Ellipsed?

Ellipsed is a JavaScript library for generating multi-lined ellipsed text.

Indicating the number of visible lines, it will truncate the text at the correct position in targeted elements.

Demo

You can see the demo here: https://nzambello.github.io/ellipsed/

The example/ directory of this repo contains the demo showed above. To start it on your local machine, clone the repository and install it by following the installation instructions below, then start it with npm start (or with yarn start ).

Install

yarn add ellipsed npm install --save ellipsed bower install ellipsed

Usage

Call the ellipsis method with three parameters:

ellipsis(selector, rows, options);

selector - A CSS selector string or the DOM Node or Node List used to target the element for truncation

- A CSS selector string or the DOM Node or Node List used to target the element for truncation rows - An integer value used as the number of rows that should be visible, following words will be trucated with the replaceStr (default is '...' ).

- An integer value used as the number of rows that should be visible, following words will be trucated with the (default is ). options - Allows an options object to be passed to further customise the functionality. See options section below for details.

If responsive option is set, the function returns the ID of the listener returned by setTimeout . It can be useful to clear resize handler timeout.

Options

Options can be passed through the method using the third parameter, which provides greater control.

Name Type Default Description replaceStr string '...' The string that substituted following the trucated string. responsive boolean false If true, the method is re-called on resize event, so the number of rows is preserved. debounceDelay integer 250 If responsive option is set, it's the delay value for resizing events debouncing. delimiter string ' ' Use '' for text written in languages such as Japanese, Chinese, etc. since there's usually no space break in such languages; or for text contains long word (word that is longer than the width of the container).

Import

Ellipsed is provided as a UMD module.

You can use it as a ES6 module:

import { ellipsis } from 'ellipsed' ;

As a CommonJS module:

var { ellipsis } = require ( 'ellipsed' );

As an AMD module:

require ([ 'ellipsed' ], function ( ellipsed ) { var ellipsis = ellipsed.ellipsis; });

Or as a global module in the browser:

var ellipsis = window .ellipsed.ellipsis;

Performance

It seems that having multiple calls of ellipsis with responsive option enabled would add multiple event listeners and would be recommended to use a single call with a multiple selector. A single event listener should be more efficient and events handling more fluid.

Browser support

The library has been tested on:

Google Chrome 60+

Firefox 55+

Safari 10+

Edge 14+

IE 9+

Contributing

New contributors are warmly welcome, see the CONTRIBUTING.md file for other information.

Many thanks to @nekorina for project's logo.