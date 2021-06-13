Adaptation of http://www.masswerk.at/elizabot/ eliza chat bot to node.js command line app.

elizabot.js v.1.1 - ELIZA JS library (N.Landsteiner 2005) Eliza is a mock Rogerian psychotherapist. Original program by Joseph Weizenbaum in MAD-SLIP for "Project MAC" at MIT. cf: Weizenbaum, Joseph "ELIZA - A Computer Program For the Study of Natural Language Communication Between Man and Machine" in: Communications of the ACM; Volume 9 , Issue 1 (January 1966): p 36-45. JavaScript implementation by Norbert Landsteiner 2005; http://www.masserk.at

synopsis:

new ElizaBot ( < random-choice-disable-flag > ) ElizaBot .prototype .transform ( < inputstring > ) ElizaBot .prototype .getInitial () ElizaBot .prototype .getFinal () ElizaBot .prototype .reset ()

usage:

var eliza = new ElizaBot(); var initial = eliza.getInitial(); var reply = eliza.transform(inputstring); if (eliza.quit) { } var final = eliza.getFinal(); eliza.reset(); eliza.memSize = 100 ; var originalEliza = new ElizaBot( true );

ElizaBot is also a general chatbot engine that can be supplied with any rule set. (for required data structures cf. "elizadata.js" and/or see the documentation.) data is parsed and transformed for internal use at the creation time of the first instance of the `ElizaBot' constructor.

vers 1.1: lambda functions in RegExps are currently a problem with too many browsers. changed code to work around.