Adaptation of http://www.masswerk.at/elizabot/ eliza chat bot to node.js command line app.
elizabot.js v.1.1 - ELIZA JS library (N.Landsteiner 2005) Eliza is a mock Rogerian psychotherapist. Original program by Joseph Weizenbaum in MAD-SLIP for "Project MAC" at MIT. cf: Weizenbaum, Joseph "ELIZA - A Computer Program For the Study of Natural Language Communication Between Man and Machine" in: Communications of the ACM; Volume 9 , Issue 1 (January 1966): p 36-45. JavaScript implementation by Norbert Landsteiner 2005; http://www.masserk.at
synopsis:
new ElizaBot( <random-choice-disable-flag> )
ElizaBot.prototype.transform( <inputstring> )
ElizaBot.prototype.getInitial()
ElizaBot.prototype.getFinal()
ElizaBot.prototype.reset()
usage:
var eliza = new ElizaBot();
var initial = eliza.getInitial();
var reply = eliza.transform(inputstring);
if (eliza.quit) {
// last user input was a quit phrase
}
// method `transform()' returns a final phrase in case of a quit phrase
// but you can also get a final phrase with:
var final = eliza.getFinal();
// other methods: reset memory and internal state
eliza.reset();
// to set the internal memory size override property `memSize':
eliza.memSize = 100; // (default: 20)
// to reproduce the example conversation given by J. Weizenbaum
// initialize with the optional random-choice-disable flag
var originalEliza = new ElizaBot(true);
ElizaBot is also a general chatbot engine that can be supplied with any rule set.
(for required data structures cf. "elizadata.js" and/or see the documentation.)
data is parsed and transformed for internal use at the creation time of the
first instance of the `ElizaBot' constructor.
vers 1.1: lambda functions in RegExps are currently a problem with too many browsers. changed code to work around.