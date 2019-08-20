openbase logo
elixirscript

by elixirscript
0.14.1 (see all)

Converts Elixir to JavaScript

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/52
Readme

ElixirScript Documentation Build

The goal is to convert a subset (or full set) of Elixir code to JavaScript, providing the ability to write JavaScript in Elixir. This is done by taking the Elixir AST and converting it into JavaScript AST and then to JavaScript code. This is done using the Elixir-ESTree library.

Documentation for current release

Requirements

  • Erlang 20 or greater
  • Elixir 1.6 or greater (must be compiled with Erlang 20 or greater)
  • Node 8.2.1 or greater (only for development)

Usage

Add dependency to your deps in mix.exs:

{:elixir_script, "~> x.x"}

Add elixir_script to list of mix compilers in mix.exs Also add elixir_script configuration

  def project do
  [
    app: :my_app,
    # ...
    # Add elixir_script as a compiler
    compilers: Mix.compilers ++ [:elixir_script],
    # Our elixir_script configuration
    elixir_script: [
        # Entry module. Can also be a list of modules
        input: MyEntryModule,
        # Output path. Either a path to a js file or a directory
        output: "priv/elixir_script/build/elixirscript.build.js"
    ]
  ]
  end

Run mix compile

Examples

Application

ElixirScript Todo Example

Library

ElixirScript React

Starter kit

Elixirscript Starter Kit

Development

# Clone the repo
git clone git@github.com:bryanjos/elixirscript.git

#Get dependencies
make deps

# Compile
make

# Test
make test

Communication

#elixirscript on the elixir-lang Slack

Contributing

Please check the CONTRIBUTING.md

100
Devon 'fire' Adkisson3 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago
umeshxbhp2 Ratings0 Reviews
10 months ago

