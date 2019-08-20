The goal is to convert a subset (or full set) of Elixir code to JavaScript, providing the ability to write JavaScript in Elixir. This is done by taking the Elixir AST and converting it into JavaScript AST and then to JavaScript code. This is done using the Elixir-ESTree library.
Documentation for current release
Add dependency to your deps in mix.exs:
{:elixir_script, "~> x.x"}
Add
elixir_script to list of mix compilers in mix.exs
Also add
elixir_script configuration
def project do
[
app: :my_app,
# ...
# Add elixir_script as a compiler
compilers: Mix.compilers ++ [:elixir_script],
# Our elixir_script configuration
elixir_script: [
# Entry module. Can also be a list of modules
input: MyEntryModule,
# Output path. Either a path to a js file or a directory
output: "priv/elixir_script/build/elixirscript.build.js"
]
]
end
Run
mix compile
# Clone the repo
git clone git@github.com:bryanjos/elixirscript.git
#Get dependencies
make deps
# Compile
make
# Test
make test
#elixirscript on the elixir-lang Slack
Please check the CONTRIBUTING.md