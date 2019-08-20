ElixirScript

The goal is to convert a subset (or full set) of Elixir code to JavaScript, providing the ability to write JavaScript in Elixir. This is done by taking the Elixir AST and converting it into JavaScript AST and then to JavaScript code. This is done using the Elixir-ESTree library.

Documentation for current release

Requirements

Erlang 20 or greater

Elixir 1.6 or greater (must be compiled with Erlang 20 or greater)

Node 8.2.1 or greater (only for development)

Usage

Add dependency to your deps in mix.exs:

{ :elixir_script , "~> x.x" }

Add elixir_script to list of mix compilers in mix.exs Also add elixir_script configuration

def project do [ app: :my_app , compilers: Mix.compilers ++ [ :elixir_script ], elixir_script: [ input: MyEntryModule, output: "priv/elixir_script/build/elixirscript.build.js" ] ] end

Run mix compile

Examples

Application

ElixirScript Todo Example

Library

ElixirScript React

Starter kit

Elixirscript Starter Kit

Development

git clone git@github.com:bryanjos/elixirscript.git make deps make make test

Communication

#elixirscript on the elixir-lang Slack

Contributing

Please check the CONTRIBUTING.md