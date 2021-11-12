elFinder

WARNING: IF YOU HAVE OLDER (IN PARTICULAR 2.1.58 OR EARLIER) VERSIONS OF ELFINDER ON PUBLIC SERVERS, IT MAY CAUSE SERIOUS DAMAGE TO YOUR SERVER AND VISITED USER. YOU SHOULD UPDATE TO THE LATEST VERSION OR REMOVE IT FROM THE SERVER.

elFinder is an open-source file manager for web, written in JavaScript using jQuery UI. Creation is inspired by simplicity and convenience of Finder program used in Mac OS X operating system.

Branches

master - Main development branch

2.1-src - 2.1 development branch, auto build to 2.1 on commit

2.1 - 2.1 nightly build branch

Features

Usability like the MacOS Finder or Windows Explorer

Mobile friendly view for touch devices

All operations with files and folders on a remote server (copy, move, upload, create folder/file, rename, etc.)

High performance server backend and light client UI

Multi-root support

Local file system, MySQL, FTP, SFTP, Box, Dropbox, GoogleDrive and OneDrive volume storage drivers

Support AWS S3, Azure, Digital Ocean Spaces and more with League\Flysystem Flysystem driver

Cloud storage (Box, Dropbox, GoogleDrive and OneDrive) drivers

Background file/folder upload with Drag & Drop HTML5 support

Chunked file upload for large file

Upload directly to the folder

Upload form URL (or list)

List and Icons view

Keyboard shortcuts

Standard methods of file/group selection using mouse or keyboard

Move/Copy files with Drag & Drop

Drag & Drop to outside by starting drag with alt/option key press

Archives create/extract (zip, rar, 7z, tar, gzip, bzip2)

Rich context menu and toolbar

Quicklook, preview for common file types

Edit text files and images

"Places" for your favorites

Calculate directory sizes

Thumbnails for image, movie files

Easy to integrate with web editors (elRTE, CKEditor, TinyMCE)

Flexible configuration of access rights, upload file types, user interface and other

Extensibility by event handling of backend and client side

Simple client-server API based on JSON

Supports custom information in info dialog

Configuable columns of list view

Supports custom CSS class function for the custom folder icon

Connector plugin AutoRotate : Auto rotation on file upload of JPEG file by EXIF Orientation. AutoResize : Auto resize on file upload. Normalizer : UTF-8 Normalizer of file-name and file-path etc. Sanitizer : Sanitizer of file-name and file-path etc. Watermark : Print watermark on file upload.

For more details, see the Changelog

Requirements

jQuery / jQuery UI

jQuery 1.8.0+

jQuery UI 1.9.0+ Required: draggable, droppable, resizable, selectable, button and slider Recommend: sorter (To make sortable the List column and the Places)



However, we recommend newest version.

Client

Modern browsers both of desktop or mobile. elFinder was tested in newest Chrome, Edge, Firefox, IE and Opera Caution : Web App mode ("apple-mobile-web-app-capable" meta tag) on iOS is not work perfectly in elFinder



Server

Any web server

PHP 5.2+ (Recommend PHP 5.4 or higher) And for thumbnails - GD / Imagick module / convert(imagemagick) require Recommend PHP 7.1 or higher to supports non-ASCII character of file path/name on the Windows server



Installation

Builds (compressed)

Download and unzip one of the builds below to your PHP server Rename /php/connector.minimal.php-dist to /php/connector.minimal.php Load /elfinder.html in your browser to run elFinder

Source (uncompressed)

Clone this repository to your PHP server $ git clone https: Rename /php/connector.minimal.php-dist to /php/connector.minimal.php Load /elfinder.src.html in your browser to run elFinder

Installer

Downloads

Stable releases (Changelog)

Nightly builds

Demo sites

2.1.x Nightly

FAQs

Should I use elFinder builds (compressed) or source (uncompressed)?

For debugging and development, use the source. For production, use builds.

How do I integrate elFinder with CKEditor/TinyMCE/elRTE/etc...?

Check out the wiki for individual instructions.

The procedure of language files created or modified?

You can create or modify the language file to use translation tool. Please refer to the pull request the results to the respective branch.

3rd party connectors

3rd party Volume Drivers

League\Flysystem (PHP) (for elFinder 2.1+) driver for the Flysystem

3rd party Themes

Hint: How to load CSS with RequireJS?

3rd party Integrations

Support

Authors

Current main developer: Naoki Sawada hypweb+elfinder@gmail.com

Chief developer: Dmitry "dio" Levashov dio@std42.ru

Maintainer: Troex Nevelin troex@fury.scancode.ru

Developers: Alexey Sukhotin, Naoki Sawada hypweb+elfinder@gmail.com

Icons: PixelMixer, Yusuke Kamiyamane, Icons8

We hope our tools will be helpful for you.

License

elFinder is issued under a 3-clauses BSD license.