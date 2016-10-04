Find in Files with CSS selectors.
Element Finder is a command line app for recursively searching through a directory and finding HTML files which contain elements matching a given CSS selector.
Search for elements with a class of
awesome-list:
elfinder -s .awesome-list
Search for elements with a class of
awesome-list which are descendants of an element with a class of
colours:
elfinder -s ".colours .awesome-list"
Search for elements with a class of
awesome-list in files with an extension of
html or
shtml:
elfinder -s .awesome-list -x "html, shtml"
Search for elements matching the
ul.boxes .box selector, but ignore any files in the
.git,
.svn or
partials folders:
elfinder -s "ul.boxes .box" -i ".git, .svn, partials"
Install Node JS: http://nodejs.org/#download
Install elfinder globally with npm (npm comes with Node JS):
npm install -g elfinder
Element Finder is a command line tool so it is best to install it globally with npm.
There is a package for Atom which is easier to use than the command line app. More info at https://github.com/keeganstreet/atom-element-finder