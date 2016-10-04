openbase logo
elf

elfinder

by Keegan Street
0.5.2

Find in Files with CSS selectors

Readme

Element Finder

Build Status

Find in Files with CSS selectors.

Element Finder is a command line app for recursively searching through a directory and finding HTML files which contain elements matching a given CSS selector.

Example usage

Search for elements with a class of awesome-list:

elfinder -s .awesome-list

Search for elements with a class of awesome-list which are descendants of an element with a class of colours:

elfinder -s ".colours .awesome-list"

Search for elements with a class of awesome-list in files with an extension of html or shtml:

elfinder -s .awesome-list -x "html, shtml"

Search for elements matching the ul.boxes .box selector, but ignore any files in the .git, .svn or partials folders:

elfinder -s "ul.boxes .box" -i ".git, .svn, partials"

  1. Install Node JS: http://nodejs.org/#download

  2. Install elfinder globally with npm (npm comes with Node JS):

    npm install -g elfinder

Element Finder is a command line tool so it is best to install it globally with npm.

Atom package

There is a package for Atom which is easier to use than the command line app. More info at https://github.com/keeganstreet/atom-element-finder

