ELF - 面向开发者的灵活可扩展的 HTML5 构建工具，提供命令行工具 elf（基于 Webpack），无需构建配置文件即可进行开发，可用来制作各种 HTML5 场景营销活动页面，也可自由的通过模板和组件的组合来快速定制开发。
提醒由于依赖的包比较多，第一次安装耗时很长很长，请稍微耐心等待一下。 推荐使用淘宝的 npm 镜像进行安装，执行 npm 安装命令时带上
--registry=https://registry.npm.taobao.org。 另外
node-sass和
phantomjs这两个包需要编译，可以设置
SASS_BINARY_SITE=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/node-sass/和
PHANTOMJS_CDNURL=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/phantomjs/，安装已经编译好的版本。
# 全局安装 Node >= 6
# mac/linux
$ SASS_BINARY_SITE=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/node-sass/ PHANTOMJS_CDNURL=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/phantomjs/ npm install -g elf-cli --registry=https://registry.npm.taobao.org
# windows
$ npm install -g elf-cli --registry=https://registry.npm.taobao.org --SASS_BINARY_SITE=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/node-sass/ --PHANTOMJS_CDNURL=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/phantomjs/
# 初始化项目
$ elf init demo
# 安装依赖
$ cd demo && npm install
# 开发运行
$ elf start
# 查看 help
$ elf --help
很多预制的功能与目录结构相关，请确认项目包含以下文件和目录，否则可能执行失败。
.
├── package.json
└── src
├── css
│ └── main.scss # 引入的样式文件（在 main.js 中）
├── img # 图片 资源的目录
├── plugin # 音频 资源的目录（可选）
├── index.html # html 模板
└── js
└── main.js # 入口 js 文件
项目的灵感和某些 Webpack 的配置来自 create-react-app
MIT