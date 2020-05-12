openbase logo
ELF

ELF - 面向开发者的灵活可扩展的 HTML5 构建工具，提供命令行工具 elf（基于 Webpack），无需构建配置文件即可进行开发，可用来制作各种 HTML5 场景营销活动页面，也可自由的通过模板和组件的组合来快速定制开发。

配置说明 功能描述

安装 NPM version Join the chat at https://gitter.im/o2team/elf

提醒 由于依赖的包比较多，第一次安装耗时很长很长，请稍微耐心等待一下。 推荐使用淘宝的 npm 镜像进行安装，执行 npm 安装命令时带上 --registry=https://registry.npm.taobao.org。 另外 node-sassphantomjs 这两个包需要编译，可以设置 SASS_BINARY_SITE=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/node-sass/PHANTOMJS_CDNURL=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/phantomjs/，安装已经编译好的版本。

# 全局安装 Node >= 6
# mac/linux
$ SASS_BINARY_SITE=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/node-sass/ PHANTOMJS_CDNURL=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/phantomjs/ npm install -g elf-cli --registry=https://registry.npm.taobao.org
# windows
$ npm install -g elf-cli --registry=https://registry.npm.taobao.org --SASS_BINARY_SITE=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/node-sass/ --PHANTOMJS_CDNURL=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/phantomjs/

使用

# 初始化项目
$ elf init demo

# 安装依赖
$ cd demo && npm install

# 开发运行
$ elf start

# 查看 help
$ elf --help

介绍

主要功能

  • 开发时样式热加载
  • 支持 Sass、Less 和 Stylus 样式预处理自动编译
  • Autoprefixer 前缀补全
  • px -> rem 自动转换
  • 雪碧图合成
  • 自动获取图片 width 和 height
  • 部署构建时图片压缩
  • 部署构建时代码合并压缩

相关组件依赖

基础目录结构

很多预制的功能与目录结构相关，请确认项目包含以下文件和目录，否则可能执行失败。

.
├── package.json
└── src
    ├── css
    │   └── main.scss               # 引入的样式文件（在 main.js 中）
    ├── img                         # 图片 资源的目录
    ├── plugin                      # 音频 资源的目录（可选）
    ├── index.html                  # html 模板
    └── js
        └── main.js                 # 入口 js 文件

感谢

项目的灵感和某些 Webpack 的配置来自 create-react-app

许可

MIT

