This Eleventy plugin will generate a TOC from page content using an Eleventy filter.
{
tags: ['h2', 'h3', 'h4'], // which heading tags are selected headings must each have an ID attribute
wrapper: 'nav', // element to put around the root `ol`/`ul`
wrapperClass: 'toc', // class for the element around the root `ol`/`ul`
ul: false, // if to use `ul` instead of `ol`
flat: false, // if subheadings should appear as child of parent or as a sibling
}
npm i --save eleventy-plugin-toc
Your heading elements must have
ids before this plugin will create a TOC. If there aren't
ids on your headings, there will be no anchors for this plugin to link to.
I use
markdown-it-anchor to add those
ids to the headings: Eleventy config example
// .eleventy.js
const markdownIt = require('markdown-it')
const markdownItAnchor = require('markdown-it-anchor')
module.exports = eleventyConfig => {
// Markdown
eleventyConfig.setLibrary(
'md',
markdownIt().use(markdownItAnchor)
)
// ... your other Eleventy config options
}
// .eleventy.js
const pluginTOC = require('eleventy-plugin-toc')
module.exports = function (eleventyConfig) {
eleventyConfig.addPlugin(pluginTOC)
}
module.exports = function (eleventyConfig) {
eleventyConfig.addPlugin(pluginTOC, {
tags: ['h2', 'h3'],
wrapper: 'div'
})
}
Because Eleventy only provides the
content variable to layout templates (not to content files), you'll need to put this markup in a layout template:
<article>
{{ content }}
</article>
<aside>
{{ content | toc }}
</aside>
If you're using Nunjucks, include the
safe filter:
<article>
{{ content | safe }}
</article>
<aside>
{{ content | toc | safe }}
</aside>
If you want to conditionally render a wrapper element, the filter will return
undefined when no markup is generated:
{% if content | toc %}
<aside>
{{ content | toc }}
</aside>
{% endif %}
Pass a stringified JSON object (must be
JSON.parse()-able) as an option for in your template. Because this is an object, you only need to include the key-value pairs you need to override; defaults will be preserved.
<aside>
{{ content | toc: '{"tags":["h2","h3"],"wrapper":"div","wrapperClass":"content-tableau"}' }}
</aside>
|Name
|Default Value
|Type
|Purpose
|tags
['h2', 'h3', 'h4']
|array of strings
|which heading tags are used to generate the table of contents
|wrapper
'nav'
|string
|tag of element wrapping toc lists;
'' removes wrapper element
|wrapperClass
'toc'
|string
class on element wrapping toc lists
|wrapperLabel
undefined
|string
aria-label on element wrapping toc lists
|ul
false
|boolean
|lists are
ul if true,
ol if
false
|flat
false
|boolean
|use flat list if
true; use nested lists if false