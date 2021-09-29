This Eleventy plugin will generate a TOC from page content using an Eleventy filter.

Default Options

{ tags : [ 'h2' , 'h3' , 'h4' ], wrapper : 'nav' , wrapperClass : 'toc' , ul : false , flat : false , }

Usage

1. Install the plugin

npm i --save eleventy-plugin-toc

2. Make sure your headings have anchor IDs

Your heading elements must have id s before this plugin will create a TOC. If there aren't id s on your headings, there will be no anchors for this plugin to link to.

I use markdown-it-anchor to add those id s to the headings: Eleventy config example

const markdownIt = require ( 'markdown-it' ) const markdownItAnchor = require ( 'markdown-it-anchor' ) module .exports = eleventyConfig => { eleventyConfig.setLibrary( 'md' , markdownIt().use(markdownItAnchor) ) }

3. Add this plugin to your Eleventy config

const pluginTOC = require ( 'eleventy-plugin-toc' ) module .exports = function ( eleventyConfig ) { eleventyConfig.addPlugin(pluginTOC) }

3.1 You can override the default plugin options

module .exports = function ( eleventyConfig ) { eleventyConfig.addPlugin(pluginTOC, { tags : [ 'h2' , 'h3' ], wrapper : 'div' }) }

4. Use the filter in your layout template(s)

Because Eleventy only provides the content variable to layout templates (not to content files), you'll need to put this markup in a layout template:

<article> {{ content }} </article> <aside> {{ content | toc }} </aside>

If you're using Nunjucks, include the safe filter:

<article> {{ content | safe }} </article> <aside> {{ content | toc | safe }} </aside>

If you want to conditionally render a wrapper element, the filter will return undefined when no markup is generated:

{% if content | toc %} <aside> {{ content | toc }} </aside> {% endif %}

5. Override default options if necessary

Pass a stringified JSON object (must be JSON.parse() -able) as an option for in your template. Because this is an object, you only need to include the key-value pairs you need to override; defaults will be preserved.

<aside> {{ content | toc: '{"tags":["h2","h3"],"wrapper":"div","wrapperClass":"content-tableau"}' }} </aside>

Options

Name Default Value Type Purpose tags ['h2', 'h3', 'h4'] array of strings which heading tags are used to generate the table of contents wrapper 'nav' string tag of element wrapping toc lists; '' removes wrapper element wrapperClass 'toc' string class on element wrapping toc lists wrapperLabel undefined string aria-label on element wrapping toc lists ul false boolean lists are ul if true, ol if false flat false boolean use flat list if true ; use nested lists if false

Roadmap