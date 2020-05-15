An Eleventy universal plugin to grab the contents of an SVG file to allow for embedding in your template with all the power of SVG.
Available on npm.
npm install eleventy-plugin-svg-contents --save
Open up your Eleventy config file (probably
.eleventy.js) and add the plugin:
const svgContents = require("eleventy-plugin-svg-contents");
module.exports = function(eleventyConfig) {
eleventyConfig.addPlugin(svgContents);
};
In your (Nunjucks, Liquid or Handlebars) templates, use the following syntax to grab the contents from any SVG in your project path:
// nunjucks/liquid
{{ 'path/to/file.svg' | svgContents }}
// handlebars
{{{svgContents 'path/to/file.svg' }}}
Quick note: You may need to pass another filter after to have this render as html. In Nunjucks, you'll add
| safe to the end.
You can append the
svg class with the
class option.
// Nunjucks
{{ 'path/to/file.svg' | svgContents("extra-class-one extra-class-two") }}
// Liquid
{{ 'path/to/file.svg' | svgContents: "extra-class-one extra-class-two" }}
// Handlebars
{{{svgContents 'path/to/file.svg' "extra-class-one extra-class-two" }}}
If you want to use an element selector other than SVG (or want to select a specific piece of an SVG) you can use an optional second argument to provide a selector for the element in your SVG file. Any selector strings will work (classes, ids, attr, element).
Due to limitations of Liquid and Handlebars, you'll need to have a placeholder string for the optional class name argument.
// Nunjucks
{{ 'path/to/file.svg' | svgContents("", "symbol") }}
{{ 'path/to/file.svg' | svgContents("add-class", "#byId") }}
// Liquid
{{ 'path/to/file.svg' | svgContents: "", "symbol" }}
{{ 'path/to/file.svg' | svgContents: "add-class", "#byId" }}
// Handlebars
{{{svgContents 'path/to/file.svg' "" "symbol" }}}
{{{svgContents 'path/to/file.svg' "add-class" "#byId" }}}
svgContents: Grabs the xml from an SVG and passes it to your template. Voila! Instant embedded SVG from a file!
stripTitle: A filter to strip the
<title> that often comes with SVGs and can cause havoc with SEO.