eps

eleventy-plugin-svg-contents

by Bryan Robinson
0.7.0 (see all)

An Eleventy plugin to grab the contents of an SVG file to allow for embedding in your template with all the power of SVG.

Overview

768

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

eleventy-plugin-svg-contents

An Eleventy universal plugin to grab the contents of an SVG file to allow for embedding in your template with all the power of SVG.

Installation

Available on npm.

npm install eleventy-plugin-svg-contents --save

Open up your Eleventy config file (probably .eleventy.js) and add the plugin:

const svgContents = require("eleventy-plugin-svg-contents");
module.exports = function(eleventyConfig) {
  eleventyConfig.addPlugin(svgContents);
};

Usage

Base usage

In your (Nunjucks, Liquid or Handlebars) templates, use the following syntax to grab the contents from any SVG in your project path:

// nunjucks/liquid
{{ 'path/to/file.svg' | svgContents }}

// handlebars
{{{svgContents 'path/to/file.svg' }}}

Quick note: You may need to pass another filter after to have this render as html. In Nunjucks, you'll add | safe to the end.

Adding a class to your SVG

You can append the svg class with the class option.

// Nunjucks
{{ 'path/to/file.svg' | svgContents("extra-class-one extra-class-two") }}

// Liquid
{{ 'path/to/file.svg' | svgContents: "extra-class-one extra-class-two" }}

// Handlebars
{{{svgContents 'path/to/file.svg' "extra-class-one extra-class-two" }}}

Using other SVG elements

If you want to use an element selector other than SVG (or want to select a specific piece of an SVG) you can use an optional second argument to provide a selector for the element in your SVG file. Any selector strings will work (classes, ids, attr, element).

Due to limitations of Liquid and Handlebars, you'll need to have a placeholder string for the optional class name argument.

// Nunjucks
{{ 'path/to/file.svg' | svgContents("", "symbol") }}
{{ 'path/to/file.svg' | svgContents("add-class", "#byId") }}

// Liquid
{{ 'path/to/file.svg' | svgContents: "", "symbol" }}
{{ 'path/to/file.svg' | svgContents: "add-class", "#byId" }}

// Handlebars
{{{svgContents 'path/to/file.svg' "" "symbol" }}}
{{{svgContents 'path/to/file.svg' "add-class" "#byId" }}}

Filters

  • svgContents: Grabs the xml from an SVG and passes it to your template. Voila! Instant embedded SVG from a file!
  • Future Plan stripTitle: A filter to strip the <title> that often comes with SVGs and can cause havoc with SEO.

