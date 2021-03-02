A plugin that adds Sass support to Eleventy

Installation

Available on npm.

npm install eleventy-plugin-sass --save

Open up your Eleventy config file (probably .eleventy.js ) and use addPlugin :

const pluginSass = require ( "eleventy-plugin-sass" ); module .exports = function ( eleventyConfig ) { eleventyConfig.addPlugin(pluginSass, sassPluginOptions); };

Read more about Eleventy plugins.

Options

Key Type Default description watch glob or array of globs ['**/*.{scss,sass}', '!node_modules/**'] The sass files you wish to compile (and watch when you serve) sourcemaps Boolean false Add sourcemaps next to your sass files cleanCSS Boolean true Runs the css trough cleanCSS cleanCSSOptions Object N/A Options to pass to cleanCSS autoprefixer Boolean true Adds browser specific prefixes if needed (adheres to BrowserList) outputDir String undefined specifies the desired output directory remap Boolean false toggles the way EPS handles the output or better omits the path-part of each parsed file, so that you might get a slightly cleaner output sassOptions Object N/A Options you want to pass to node-sass

Disclaimer

This plugins wraps around internal Eleventy code, so if they changes their way of working it might stop working.

Contributing

Please do contribute, I am open to any changes. Just clone the repository and open a pull request.

License

MIT © Maarten Schroeven