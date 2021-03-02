openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
eps

eleventy-plugin-sass

by Maarten
1.2.0 (see all)

A plugin for sass support in Eleventy

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

332

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Performant

Readme

eleventy-plugin-sass

A plugin that adds Sass support to Eleventy

Installation

Available on npm.

npm install eleventy-plugin-sass --save

Open up your Eleventy config file (probably .eleventy.js) and use addPlugin:

const pluginSass = require("eleventy-plugin-sass");
module.exports = function(eleventyConfig) {
  eleventyConfig.addPlugin(pluginSass, sassPluginOptions);
};

Read more about Eleventy plugins.

Options

KeyTypeDefaultdescription
watchglob or array of globs['**/*.{scss,sass}', '!node_modules/**']The sass files you wish to compile (and watch when you serve)
sourcemapsBooleanfalseAdd sourcemaps next to your sass files
cleanCSSBooleantrueRuns the css trough cleanCSS
cleanCSSOptionsObjectN/AOptions to pass to cleanCSS
autoprefixerBooleantrueAdds browser specific prefixes if needed (adheres to BrowserList)
outputDirStringundefinedspecifies the desired output directory
remapBooleanfalsetoggles the way EPS handles the output or better omits the path-part of each parsed file, so that you might get a slightly cleaner output
sassOptionsObjectN/AOptions you want to pass to node-sass

Disclaimer

This plugins wraps around internal Eleventy code, so if they changes their way of working it might stop working.

Contributing

Please do contribute, I am open to any changes. Just clone the repository and open a pull request.

License

MIT © Maarten Schroeven

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Deepesh NairPune, India35 Ratings0 Reviews
4 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant

I used this plugin when I was using 11ty (duh!) for one of my projects, having been said that people who have worked on this have done a great job making this plugin. The only caveat is that they haven't added a snippet of how to use it for example ``` "scripts": { "watch:eleventy": "eleventy --serve --port=4200", "watch:scss": "sass --watch src/scss:dist/css", "build:eleventy": "eleventy --port=4200", "build:scss": "sass src/scss:dist/css", "start": "npm-run-all build:scss --parallel watch:*", "build": "npm-run-all build:*" }, ```

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial