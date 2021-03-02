A plugin that adds Sass support to Eleventy
Available on npm.
npm install eleventy-plugin-sass --save
Open up your Eleventy config file (probably
.eleventy.js) and use
addPlugin:
const pluginSass = require("eleventy-plugin-sass");
module.exports = function(eleventyConfig) {
eleventyConfig.addPlugin(pluginSass, sassPluginOptions);
};
Read more about Eleventy plugins.
|Key
|Type
|Default
|description
watch
|glob or array of globs
['**/*.{scss,sass}', '!node_modules/**']
|The sass files you wish to compile (and watch when you serve)
sourcemaps
|Boolean
false
|Add sourcemaps next to your sass files
cleanCSS
|Boolean
true
|Runs the css trough cleanCSS
cleanCSSOptions
|Object
N/A
|Options to pass to cleanCSS
autoprefixer
|Boolean
true
|Adds browser specific prefixes if needed (adheres to BrowserList)
outputDir
|String
|undefined
|specifies the desired output directory
remap
|Boolean
|false
|toggles the way EPS handles the output or better omits the path-part of each parsed file, so that you might get a slightly cleaner output
sassOptions
|Object
N/A
|Options you want to pass to node-sass
This plugins wraps around internal Eleventy code, so if they changes their way of working it might stop working.
Please do contribute, I am open to any changes. Just clone the repository and open a pull request.
MIT © Maarten Schroeven
I used this plugin when I was using 11ty (duh!) for one of my projects, having been said that people who have worked on this have done a great job making this plugin. The only caveat is that they haven't added a snippet of how to use it for example ``` "scripts": { "watch:eleventy": "eleventy --serve --port=4200", "watch:scss": "sass --watch src/scss:dist/css", "build:eleventy": "eleventy --port=4200", "build:scss": "sass src/scss:dist/css", "start": "npm-run-all build:scss --parallel watch:*", "build": "npm-run-all build:*" }, ```