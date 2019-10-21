An Eleventy plugin to generate service worker. Using Google Workbox to generate service-worker.js based on your
dir.output.
Since (at this moment)
eleventy doesn't have any API to do a things after build process, this plugin are using monkey patch method to wrap into the
finish function in order to run workbox properly.
npm i eleventy-plugin-pwa
const pluginPWA = require("eleventy-plugin-pwa");
module.exports = function(eleventyConfig) {
eleventyConfig.addPlugin(pluginPWA);
};
Read more about Eleventy plugins
// in your header templates
<script>
if ("serviceWorker" in navigator)
navigator.serviceWorker.register("/service-worker.js");
</script>
Read The Web App Manifest Guide
You can also pass workbox generateSW options directly into the plugin. For example :
// overwriting destination file and more
const pluginPWA = require("eleventy-plugin-pwa");
module.exports = function(eleventyConfig) {
eleventyConfig.addPlugin(pluginPWA, {
swDest: "./build/sw.js",
globDirectory: "./build"
});
};
Read more about it on workbox generateSW module page
This code is available under the MIT license.