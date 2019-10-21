An Eleventy plugin to generate service worker. Using Google Workbox to generate service-worker.js based on your dir.output .

Note

Since (at this moment) eleventy doesn't have any API to do a things after build process, this plugin are using monkey patch method to wrap into the finish function in order to run workbox properly.

Installation

npm i eleventy-plugin-pwa

Add to eleventy config file

const pluginPWA = require ( "eleventy-plugin-pwa" ); module .exports = function ( eleventyConfig ) { eleventyConfig.addPlugin(pluginPWA); };

Read more about Eleventy plugins

Registering Service Worker

// in your header templates < script > if ( "serviceWorker" in navigator) navigator.serviceWorker.register( "/service-worker.js" ); </ script >

Adding Web App Manifest

Read The Web App Manifest Guide

Options

You can also pass workbox generateSW options directly into the plugin. For example :

const pluginPWA = require ( "eleventy-plugin-pwa" ); module .exports = function ( eleventyConfig ) { eleventyConfig.addPlugin(pluginPWA, { swDest : "./build/sw.js" , globDirectory : "./build" }); };

Read more about it on workbox generateSW module page

License

This code is available under the MIT license.