



A Vue.js 2.0 UI Toolkit for Web.

Element will stay with Vue 2.x

For Vue 3.0, we recommend using Element Plus from the same team

Install

npm install element-ui -S

Quick Start

import Vue from 'vue' import Element from 'element-ui' Vue.use(Element) import { Select, Button } from 'element-ui' Vue.component(Select.name, Select) Vue.component(Button.name, Button)

For more information, please refer to Quick Start in our documentation.

Browser Support

Modern browsers and Internet Explorer 10+.

Development

Skip this part if you just want to use Element.

For those who are interested in contributing to Element, please refer to our contributing guide (中文 | English | Español | Français) to see how to run this project.

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

FAQ

We have collected some frequently asked questions. Before reporting an issue, please search if the FAQ has the answer to your problem.

Contribution

Please make sure to read the contributing guide (中文 | English | Español | Français) before making a pull request.

Special Thanks

English documentation is brought to you by SwiftGG Translation Team:

Spanish documentation is made possible by these community developers:

French documentation is made possible by these community developers:

Join Discussion Group

