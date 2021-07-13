Elementz

[![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/elementz)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/elementz) [![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/dw/lodash)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/elementz) A React Component library for buliding modern applications easily & quickly.

Documentation

Learn more at https://elementz.style

There are a few React UI libraries around, and you might be wondering if there is anything new here?

A few interesting things:

Table A full featured Table component, scalable, fast, responsive, infinite scrolling & more

Loading Smooth Loading Skeleton wrappers with 0 configuration

Customization & Performance More than 50% of this library code is SCSS , making it easily customizable and smooth

& some other nice stuff you should probably check out

Install

npm i elementz --save

Bundle Size is about ~500KB

Usage