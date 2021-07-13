Elementz
[![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/elementz)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/elementz)
[![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/dw/lodash)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/elementz)
A React Component library for buliding modern applications easily & quickly.
Documentation
Learn more at https://elementz.style
What's unique?
There are a few React UI libraries around, and you might be wondering if there is anything new here?
A few interesting things:
- Table A full featured Table component, scalable, fast, responsive, infinite scrolling & more
- Loading Smooth Loading Skeleton wrappers with 0 configuration
- Customization & Performance More than 50% of this library code is SCSS , making it easily customizable and smooth
& some other nice stuff you should probably check out
Install
npm i elementz --save
Bundle Size is about ~500KB
Usage
import {Button} from 'elementz';
<Button primary>Push me</Button>