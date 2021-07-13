openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

elementz

by elementz-ui
2.0.5 (see all)

👾 A React UI Component library for building modern applications easily & quickly

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

45

GitHub Stars

341

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

4

License

AGPL-3.0-or-later

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Elementz

[![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/elementz)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/elementz) [![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/dw/lodash)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/elementz)

A React Component library for buliding modern applications easily & quickly.

Documentation

Learn more at https://elementz.style

What's unique?

There are a few React UI libraries around, and you might be wondering if there is anything new here?

A few interesting things:

  • Table A full featured Table component, scalable, fast, responsive, infinite scrolling & more
  • Loading Smooth Loading Skeleton wrappers with 0 configuration
  • Customization & Performance More than 50% of this library code is SCSS , making it easily customizable and smooth

& some other nice stuff you should probably check out

Install

npm i elementz --save

Bundle Size is about ~500KB

Usage

import {Button} from  'elementz';

<Button primary>Push me</Button>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial