node-elementtree is a Node.js XML parser and serializer based upon the Python ElementTree v1.3 module.

Installation

npm install elementtree

Using the library

For the usage refer to the Python ElementTree library documentation - http://effbot.org/zone/element-index.htm#usage.

Supported XPath expressions in find , findall and findtext methods are listed on http://effbot.org/zone/element-xpath.htm.

Example 1 – Creating An XML Document

This example shows how to build a valid XML document that can be published to Atom Hopper. Atom Hopper is used internally as a bridge from products all the way to collecting revenue, called “Usage.” MaaS and other products send similar events to it every time user performs an action on a resource (e.g. creates,updates or deletes). Below is an example of leveraging the API to create a new XML document.

var et = require ( 'elementtree' ); var XML = et.XML; var ElementTree = et.ElementTree; var element = et.Element; var subElement = et.SubElement; var date, root, tenantId, serviceName, eventType, usageId, dataCenter, region, checks, resourceId, category, startTime, resourceName, etree, xml; date = new Date (); root = element( 'entry' ); root.set( 'xmlns' , 'http://www.w3.org/2005/Atom' ); tenantId = subElement(root, 'TenantId' ); tenantId.text = '12345' ; serviceName = subElement(root, 'ServiceName' ); serviceName.text = 'MaaS' ; resourceId = subElement(root, 'ResourceID' ); resourceId.text = 'enAAAA' ; usageId = subElement(root, 'UsageID' ); usageId.text = '550e8400-e29b-41d4-a716-446655440000' ; eventType = subElement(root, 'EventType' ); eventType.text = 'create' ; category = subElement(root, 'category' ); category.set( 'term' , 'monitoring.entity.create' ); dataCenter = subElement(root, 'DataCenter' ); dataCenter.text = 'global' ; region = subElement(root, 'Region' ); region.text = 'global' ; startTime = subElement(root, 'StartTime' ); startTime.text = date; resourceName = subElement(root, 'ResourceName' ); resourceName.text = 'entity' ; etree = new ElementTree(root); xml = etree.write({ 'xml_declaration' : false }); console .log(xml);

As you can see, both et.Element and et.SubElement are factory methods which return a new instance of Element and SubElement class, respectively. When you create a new element (tag) you can use set method to set an attribute. To set the tag value, assign a value to the .text attribute.

This example would output a document that looks like this:

< entry xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2005/Atom" > < TenantId > 12345 </ TenantId > < ServiceName > MaaS </ ServiceName > < ResourceID > enAAAA </ ResourceID > < UsageID > 550e8400-e29b-41d4-a716-446655440000 </ UsageID > < EventType > create </ EventType > < category term = "monitoring.entity.create" /> < DataCenter > global </ DataCenter > < Region > global </ Region > < StartTime > Sun Apr 29 2012 16:37:32 GMT-0700 (PDT) </ StartTime > < ResourceName > entity </ ResourceName > </ entry >

Example 2 – Parsing An XML Document

This example shows how to parse an XML document and use simple XPath selectors. For demonstration purposes, we will use the XML document located at https://gist.github.com/2554343.

Behind the scenes, node-elementtree uses Isaac’s sax library for parsing XML, but the library has a concept of “parsers,” which means it’s pretty simple to add support for a different parser.

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var et = require ( 'elementtree' ); var XML = et.XML; var ElementTree = et.ElementTree; var element = et.Element; var subElement = et.SubElement; var data, etree; data = fs.readFileSync( 'document.xml' ).toString(); etree = et.parse(data); console .log(etree.findall( './entry/TenantId' ).length); console .log(etree.findtext( './entry/ServiceName' )); console .log(etree.findall( './entry/category' )[ 0 ].get( 'term' )); console .log(etree.findall( '*/category/[@term="monitoring.entity.update"]' ).length);

Build status

License

node-elementtree is distributed under the Apache license.