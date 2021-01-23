openbase logo
ezs

elements-zone-strategy

by remackgeek
10.0.1 (see all)

A custom NgElementStrategyFactory to enable zone-based change detection for Angular Elements

4.3K

35

1yr ago

4

1

MIT

Built-In

Yes?

Readme

elements-zone-strategy

This library provides an Angular Elements Strategy Factory which always runs in the NgZone, allowing automatic change detection

This library is no longer needed for Angular versions 10.1 and above!

see: here

This addresses the following issues with @angular/elements:

Usage

install the package:

npm install --save elements-zone-strategy

use the new strategy:

import { ElementZoneStrategyFactory } from 'elements-zone-strategy';

const strategyFactory = new ElementZoneStrategyFactory(HelloComponent, this.injector);
const helloElement = createCustomElement(HelloComponent, { injector: this.injector, strategyFactory });
customElements.define('my-hello', helloElement);

Versions

Not needed in Angular 11

use version 10.0.0 for Angular 10 (not needed as of 10.1)

use version 9.0.0 for Angular 9

use version 8.0.0 for Angular 6-8

