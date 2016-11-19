Elementor lets you test Protractor selectors from your browser and IDE. You can enter a protractor locator or expression and elementor will test it against a live protractor instance.
Elementor is a Node.js application. Install it through npm:
$ npm install elementor -g
Elementor needs chromedriver and a running selenium server. To download the dependencies and start the selenium server you need to use protractor's webdriver manager. Open your terminal and run the following commands:
# Get protractor
$ npm install protractor -g
# Download chromedriver and the selenium server
$ webdriver-manager update
# Start the server
$ webdriver-manager start
In another terminal run elementor with an optional url:
$ elementor https://angularjs.org
If you need to pass flags to chrome use the
--chrome flag. Use spaces to
separate the flags.
$ elementor https://angularjs.org --chrome="--disable-web-security --some-other-flag=123"
For applications not using Angular, just add the
--nonAngular flag:
$ elementor https://google.com --nonAngular
Elementor extends protractor's elementexplorer in two ways:
The extension includes two components:
The popup is located next to the omnibox. Open it, enter a locator or an expression, and hit ENTER. The input will be evaluated by elementor and the results will be displayed on the popup menu.
When you enter a locator starting with
by.<strategy> (e.g.
by.css,
by.model,
by.binding, etc.) then it will be executed as a count expression
element.all(<your locator>).count(). For example:
by.css('div') will be evaluated as
element(by.css('div')).count()
You can also enter commands:
browser.get('http://protractortest.org')
element(by.css('.some-class')).getText()
element(by.binding('someBinding')).sendKeys('hello')
The developer tools extension tries to find protractor locators for the currently selected item. Go to Developer tools > Elements and then on the side pane (Styles, Computed, etc.) choose protractor.
The DevTools extension is limited because you cannot use it in the same browser tab launched by the elementor. To use the extension you need to duplicate the first tab of the browser (right click on tab > duplicate). Once the dev tools in the second tab is open then it will provide locator suggestions every time you change the selected element in the elements tab.
When you open the DevTools window, ChromeDriver is automatically disconnected. When ChromeDriver receives a command, if disconnected, it will attempt to close the DevTools window and reconnect. source.
You can use elementor from your IDE with Webstorm or IntelliJ. Follow the installation instructions here.
A sublime plugin is available. Follow the installation here.
There is also an emacs plugin available here. Installation instructions are in the plugin's README.