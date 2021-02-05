An implementation of the Johnson's circuit finding algorithm [1].

[1] Donald B. Johnson, Finding all the elementary circuits of a directed graph, SIAM Journal on Computing, 1975.

Example

var findCircuits = require ( "elementary-circuits-directed-graph" ); var adjacencyList = [ [ 1 ], [ 2 , 3 ], [ 4 ], [ 2 ], [ 0 ] ] console .log(findCircuits(adjacencyList))

Optionally, one can define a callback to manage the result.

var counter = 0 ; function increment ( ) { counter += 1 ; } findCircuits(adjacencyList, increment); console .log(counter)

This is especially useful if there are too many elementary circuits to store in memory. Using a callback, they can be saved to disk instead.

Install

npm install elementary-circuits-directed-graph

API

Finds all the elementary circuits of a directed graph using

adjacencyList is an array of lists representing the directed edges of the graph

is an array of lists representing the directed edges of the graph callback is an optional function that will be called each time an elementary circuit is found.

Returns An array of arrays representing the elementary circuits if no callback was defined.

Credits

(c) 2018 Antoine Roy-Gobeil. MIT License.