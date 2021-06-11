Introduction

A Vue.js 3.0 UI Toolkit for Web.

Install

npm install element3 -S

Quick Start

import { createApp } from 'vue' import App from './App.vue' import 'element3/lib/theme-chalk/index.css' import Element3 from 'element3' createApp(App).use(Element3).mount( '#app' ) import { ElLink, ElButton } from 'element3' createApp(App).use(ElLink).use(ElButton)

About

base on element-ui

Table Component base on element-plus rewrite Table is WIP



Documentation

Questions

TODO

Issues

Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the CHANGELOG.

Contribution ✨

use yarn instead of npm

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request. If you have a Element3-related project/component/tool, add it with a pull request to this curated list!

Thank you to all the people who already contributed to Element3!

Join Discussion Group

License

MIT