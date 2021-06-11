A Vue.js 3.0 UI Toolkit for Web.
npm install element3 -S
import { createApp } from 'vue'
import App from './App.vue'
// import style
import 'element3/lib/theme-chalk/index.css'
import Element3 from 'element3'
// global import
createApp(App).use(Element3).mount('#app')
// or according to the need to import
import {
ElLink,
ElButton
// ...
} from 'element3'
createApp(App).use(ElLink).use(ElButton)
