Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

188

GitHub Stars

3.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

681

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Readme

Introduction

A Vue.js 3.0 UI Toolkit for Web.

Install

npm install element3 -S

Quick Start

import { createApp } from 'vue'
import App from './App.vue'
// import style
import 'element3/lib/theme-chalk/index.css'
import Element3 from 'element3'

// global import
createApp(App).use(Element3).mount('#app')

// or according to the need to import
import {
  ElLink,
  ElButton
  // ...
} from 'element3'

createApp(App).use(ElLink).use(ElButton)

About

Documentation

To check out live docs, visit website

Questions

TODO

Issues

Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the CHANGELOG.

Contribution ✨

use yarn instead of npm

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request. If you have a Element3-related project/component/tool, add it with a pull request to this curated list!

Thank you to all the people who already contributed to Element3!


shengxinjing
💻🎬
cuixiaorui
💻
大帅ezshine
🧩📺
blackNezha
💻
村长
🎬💻
全栈然叔
🚌
轩姐JustAMan
💻

Join Discussion Group

Scan the QR code using Dingtalk App to join in discussion group :

Join Discusion Group

@todo

  1. table
  2. table-simple
  3. description
  4. Result
  5. Empty
  6. Statistic
  7. progress barl
  8. Skeleton
  9. Space
  10. other ...

License

MIT

