Looking for maintainers. Please reach out to me if you're interested!
Elemental components for doing animation in React
This repository uses Lerna to organise the codebase.
|Package
|Version
|Description
animate-keyframes
|Keyframes for animations
animate-components
|Components for animations
element-utils
|Utility functions for
animate-components
ac-inferno
animate-components for InfernoJS
View the docs here
Animate Components also supports InfernoJS (separate package so
inferno-compat is not required) and Preact (with
preact-compat).
Why a separate package for InfernoJS ? Read here.