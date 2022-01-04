openbase logo
element-ui

by ElemeFE
2.15.6 (see all)

A Vue.js 2.0 UI Toolkit for Web

165K

51.7K

1mo ago

613

6

MIT

Built-In

No?

Vue Component Library

4.4/5198
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
3Poor Documentation
3Buggy
2Performant
2Unwelcoming Community

Readme


A Vue.js 2.0 UI Toolkit for Web.

Element will stay with Vue 2.x

For Vue 3.0, we recommend using Element Plus from the same team

Install

npm install element-ui -S

Quick Start

import Vue from 'vue'
import Element from 'element-ui'

Vue.use(Element)

// or
import {
  Select,
  Button
  // ...
} from 'element-ui'

Vue.component(Select.name, Select)
Vue.component(Button.name, Button)

For more information, please refer to Quick Start in our documentation.

Browser Support

Modern browsers and Internet Explorer 10+.

Development

Skip this part if you just want to use Element.

For those who are interested in contributing to Element, please refer to our contributing guide (中文 | English | Español | Français) to see how to run this project.

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

FAQ

We have collected some frequently asked questions. Before reporting an issue, please search if the FAQ has the answer to your problem.

Contribution

Please make sure to read the contributing guide (中文 | English | Español | Français) before making a pull request.

Special Thanks

English documentation is brought to you by SwiftGG Translation Team:

Spanish documentation is made possible by these community developers:

French documentation is made possible by these community developers:

Join Discussion Group

Scan the QR code using Dingtalk App to join in discussion group :

Join Discusion Group

LICENSE

MIT

Great Documentation5
Easy to Use5
Performant2
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation3
Hard to Use1
Slow0
Buggy3
Abandoned1
Unwelcoming Community2
100
Moe Salah113 Ratings86 Reviews
2 months ago
Poor Documentation
Hard to Use

I've only used element-ui once and had to consult with the project owners and managed to convince them to completely get rid of it because of how generic and boring it looks. It is very handy if you are trying to build simple concepts for showcasing purposes. But professionally, I don't think this is the best option out there.

0
Emad Kheir121 Ratings132 Reviews
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago

A great and very lightweight UI library, I mostly use it to create proof of concepts for apps that are supposed to be built with Vue, the only issue I find with it is that most of the documentation and questions regarding common errors encountered while using the plugin are in Chinese and not English

0
Jortana14 Ratings16 Reviews
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use

Element is a great UI component library that I would prefer if I wanted to do a quick, generic and uniformly styled website, and it integrates very well with Vue.

0
Vladislav KnyshovRostov-on-Don, Russia56 Ratings46 Reviews
Hello, I am junior frontend developer with skills in JS, React and Node.js.
10 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

Large set of components, easy to use in vue. I don't really like the choice of colors, but overall all the components look good. The set of icons is very pleasing. In my opinion, this package is best used in corporate applications or pet projects.

0
Giuseppe CampanelliMontreal21 Ratings43 Reviews
Online Programmer @ Ubisoft
6 months ago

This is my second favorite UI library. It has soo many components and the ability to configure each component is huge. I love this for projects which require to modify things like the table component.

0

