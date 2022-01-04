A Vue.js 2.0 UI Toolkit for Web.
Element will stay with Vue 2.x
For Vue 3.0, we recommend using Element Plus from the same team
npm install element-ui -S
import Vue from 'vue'
import Element from 'element-ui'
Vue.use(Element)
// or
import {
Select,
Button
// ...
} from 'element-ui'
Vue.component(Select.name, Select)
Vue.component(Button.name, Button)
For more information, please refer to Quick Start in our documentation.
Modern browsers and Internet Explorer 10+.
Skip this part if you just want to use Element.
For those who are interested in contributing to Element, please refer to our contributing guide (中文 | English | Español | Français) to see how to run this project.
Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.
We have collected some frequently asked questions. Before reporting an issue, please search if the FAQ has the answer to your problem.
Please make sure to read the contributing guide (中文 | English | Español | Français) before making a pull request.
English documentation is brought to you by SwiftGG Translation Team:
Spanish documentation is made possible by these community developers:
French documentation is made possible by these community developers:
I've only used element-ui once and had to consult with the project owners and managed to convince them to completely get rid of it because of how generic and boring it looks. It is very handy if you are trying to build simple concepts for showcasing purposes. But professionally, I don't think this is the best option out there.
A great and very lightweight UI library, I mostly use it to create proof of concepts for apps that are supposed to be built with Vue, the only issue I find with it is that most of the documentation and questions regarding common errors encountered while using the plugin are in Chinese and not English
Element is a great UI component library that I would prefer if I wanted to do a quick, generic and uniformly styled website, and it integrates very well with Vue.
Large set of components, easy to use in vue. I don't really like the choice of colors, but overall all the components look good. The set of icons is very pleasing. In my opinion, this package is best used in corporate applications or pet projects.
This is my second favorite UI library. It has soo many components and the ability to configure each component is huge. I love this for projects which require to modify things like the table component.