Sometimes is useful to have an
svg done with
paths instead of elements
such as
rect,
circle,
ellipse,
line,
polyline or
polygon.
Like when you apply Compound Path in Adobe Illustrator.
yarn add element-to-path
const toPath = require('element-to-path')
const circle = {
type: 'element',
name: 'circle',
attributes: {
cx: 10,
cy: 10,
r: 5,
},
}
const path = toPath(circle)
// 'M15 10 A5 5 0 0 1 10 15 A5 5 0 0 1 5 10 A5 5 0 0 1 15 10 z'
Type:
Object
Element to convert. Default notation is svgson based:
{
type: 'element', // could be ignored
name: 'rect|circle|ellipse|line|polyline|polygon|path'
attributes: {
// depends on each element
}
}
Type:
Object
Type:
string
Default:
name
Use custom name key in
elem input
Type:
string
Default:
attributes
Use custom attributes key in
elem input
path-that-svg! Convert an entire
SVG using
paths
All calculations are based on W3C Spec
MIT © Lionel Tzatzkin