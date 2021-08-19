Sometimes is useful to have an svg done with path s instead of elements

such as rect , circle , ellipse , line , polyline or polygon .

Like when you apply Compound Path in Adobe Illustrator.

Install

yarn add element-to-path

Usage

const toPath = require ( 'element-to-path' ) const circle = { type : 'element' , name : 'circle' , attributes : { cx : 10 , cy : 10 , r : 5 , }, } const path = toPath(circle)

API

elem

Type: Object Element to convert. Default notation is svgson based:

{ type : 'element' , name : 'rect|circle|ellipse|line|polyline|polygon|path' attributes : { } }

options

Type: Object

nodeName

Type: string

Default: name

Use custom name key in elem input

nodeAttrs

Type: string

Default: attributes

Use custom attributes key in elem input

All calculations are based on W3C Spec

License

MIT © Lionel Tzatzkin