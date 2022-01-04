A WYSIWYG rich-text editor using tiptap and Element UI for Vue.js
that's easy to use, friendly to developers, fully extensible and clean in design.
English | 简体中文
👉https://leecason.github.io/element-tiptap
yarn add element-tiptap
Or
npm install --save element-tiptap
import Vue from 'vue';
import ElementUI from 'element-ui';
import { ElementTiptapPlugin } from 'element-tiptap';
// import ElementUI's styles
import 'element-ui/lib/theme-chalk/index.css';
// import this package's styles
import 'element-tiptap/lib/index.css';
// use ElementUI's plugin
Vue.use(ElementUI);
// use this package's plugin
Vue.use(ElementTiptapPlugin, {
/* plugin options */
});
// Now you register `'el-tiptap'` component globally.
Default plugin options:
{
lang: "en", // see i18n
spellcheck: true, // can be overwritten by editor prop
}
Or
<template>
<div>
<el-tiptap ...></el-tiptap>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import { ElementTiptap } from 'element-tiptap';
export default {
components: {
'el-tiptap': ElementTiptap,
},
};
</script>
You can declare when you install the plugin.
Vue.use(ElementTiptapPlugin, {
lang: 'zh',
});
Available languages:
en(default)
zh
pl by @FurtakM
ru by @baitkul
de by @Thesicstar
ko by @Hotbrains
es by @koas
zh_tw by @eric0324
fr by @LPABelgium
pt_br by @valterleonardo
nl by @Arne-Jan
he by @shovalPMS
Welcome contribution.
<template>
<div>
<el-tiptap v-model="content" :extensions="extensions" />
</div>
</template>
<script>
import {
// necessary extensions
Doc,
Text,
Paragraph,
Heading,
Bold,
Underline,
Italic,
Strike,
ListItem,
BulletList,
OrderedList,
} from 'element-tiptap';
export default {
data () {
// editor extensions
// they will be added to menubar and bubble menu by the order you declare.
return {
extensions: [
new Doc(),
new Text(),
new Paragraph(),
new Heading({ level: 5 }),
new Bold({ bubble: true }), // render command-button in bubble menu.
new Underline({ bubble: true, menubar: false }), // render command-button in bubble menu but not in menubar.
new Italic(),
new Strike(),
new ListItem(),
new BulletList(),
new OrderedList(),
],
// editor's content
content: `
<h1>Heading</h1>
<p>This Editor is awesome!</p>
`,
};
},
},
</script>
Type:
Array
You can use the necessary extensions. The corresponding command-buttons will be added by declaring the order of the extension.
All available extensions:
Doc
Text
Paragraph
Heading
Bold
Italic
Strike
Underline
Link
Image
Iframe
CodeBlock
Blockquote
ListItem
BulletList (use with
ListItem)
OrderedList (use with
ListItem)
TodoItem
TodoList (use with
TodoItem)
TextAlign
Indent
LineHeight
HorizontalRule
HardBreak
TrailingNode
History
Table (use with
TableHeader,
TableCell,
TableRow)
TableHeader
TableCell
TableRow
FormatClear
TextColor
TextHighlight
Preview
Print
Fullscreen
SelectAll
FontType
FontSize
CodeView (🆕)
You can find all extensions docs here.
You can customize the extension menu button view
// create your extension file
import { Bold } from 'element-tiptap';
export default class CustomBold extends Bold {
menuBtnView (editorContext) {
// editorContext contains some properties that are useful to you, such as isActive, commands, etc
// more detailed docs check this https://github.com/scrumpy/tiptap#editormenubar
// this package append editor instance to editorContext
return {
component: CustomButton, // your component
componentProps: { // bind to your component with v-bind
...
},
componentEvents: { // bind to your component with v-on
...
},
},
}
}
<template>
<el-tiptap :extensions="extensions" />
</template>
<script>
import CustomBold from '...'; // import your extension
export default {
...
data () {
return {
extensions: [
...
new CustomBold(),
],
};
},
};
</script>
Here is the example of how to create your extension button view (an extension can also render multiple menu buttons).
Type:
Object
Default:
{}
Tiptap
Editor properties (passed to the constructor).
see the full list of properties here.
editorProps is a powerful prop in this list, you can use this prop to control the behavior of the editor directly, customize the editor for yourself.
❗not available properties❗(they are used in this package):
content
editable
useBuiltInExtensions
extensions
onInit
OnFocus
onBlur
onUpdate
Type:
string
Default:
''
When editor is empty, placeholder will display.
<el-tiptap placeholder="Write something …" />
Type:
string
Default:
''
Editor's content
<el-tiptap :content="content" @onUpdate="onEditorUpdate" />
or Use
'v-model'
<el-tiptap v-model="content" />
Type:
string
Default:
'html'
Output can be defined to
'html' or
'json'.
<el-tiptap output="json" />
further reading: prosemirror data structure
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
<el-tiptap :readonly="true" />
when
readonly is
true, editor is not editable.
Type:
boolean
Default: plugin
spellcheck option value
<el-tiptap :spellcheck="true"> </el-tiptap>
Whether the content is spellcheck enabled.
Type:
string | number
A string value with unit or a simple value (the default unit is
px)：
<el-tiptap :width="700" height="100%"> </el-tiptap>
The above example will be converted to:
width: 700px;
height: 100%;
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Enables or disables the display of the menubar.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Enables or disables the display of the character counter.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Control if tooltips are shown when getting with mouse over the buttons from the toolbar.
Type:
string
Default: plugin
lang option value
<el-tiptap lang="zh"> </el-tiptap>
Specifies the editor i18n language.
<template>
<el-tiptap @onInit="onInit" />
</template>
<script>
export default {
...
methods: {
/*
* the tiptap editor instance
* see https://tiptap.scrumpy.io/docs/guide/editor.html
*/
onInit ({ editor }) {
},
},
},
</script>
The same as
init
You can customize the menubar and will receive some properties through a scoped slot.
properties: https://github.com/scrumpy/tiptap#editormenubar
<el-tiptap v-model="content" :extensions="extensions">
<!-- new syntax for slot since Vue 2.6.0
see: https://vuejs.org/v2/guide/components-slots.html -->
<template #menubar="{ commands, isActive }">
<!--You can render custom menu buttons.-->
<custom-button
:class="{ 'is-active': isActive.bold() }"
@click="commands.bold"
>
Bold
</custom-button>
</template>
</el-tiptap>
Customize the bubble menu like menubar.
properties: https://github.com/scrumpy/tiptap#editormenububble
<el-tiptap v-model="content" :extensions="extensions">
<template #menububble="{ commands, isActive }">
<custom-button
:class="{ 'is-active': isActive.bold() }"
@click="commands.bold"
>
Bold
</custom-button>
</template>
</el-tiptap>
Footer of the editor, after the editor content.
Please see CONTRIBUTING for details.
I am so happy that so many people like this project, and I will do better with your support.