openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
etf

element-tiptap-for-self

by Jiaxun Li
1.26.7 (see all)

🌸A modern WYSIWYG rich-text editor using tiptap and Element UI for Vue2 (🚀 WIP: tiptap2 and Vue3)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18

GitHub Stars

736

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ElTiptap logo

npm GitHub Release Date npm peer dependency version semantic-release GitHub

Element Tiptap Editor

A WYSIWYG rich-text editor using tiptap and Element UI for Vue.js

that's easy to use, friendly to developers, fully extensible and clean in design.

📔 Languages

English | 简体中文

🎄 Demo

👉https://leecason.github.io/element-tiptap

👾Code Sandbox

✨ Features

  • 🎨Use element-ui components
  • 💅Many out of box extensions (welcome to submit an issue for feature request👏)
  • 🔖Markdown support
  • 📘TypeScript support
  • 🌐I18n support(en, zh, pl, ru, de, ko, es, zh_tw, fr, pt_br, nl, he). welcome to contribute more languages
  • 🎈Events you might use: init, transaction, focus, blur, paste, drop, update
  • 🍀Fully extensible, you can customize editor extension and its menu button view
  • 💻Also can control the behavior of the editor directly, customize the editor for yourself.

📦 Installation

NPM

yarn add element-tiptap

Or

npm install --save element-tiptap

Install plugin

import Vue from 'vue';
import ElementUI from 'element-ui';
import { ElementTiptapPlugin } from 'element-tiptap';
// import ElementUI's styles
import 'element-ui/lib/theme-chalk/index.css';
// import this package's styles
import 'element-tiptap/lib/index.css';

// use ElementUI's plugin
Vue.use(ElementUI);
// use this package's plugin
Vue.use(ElementTiptapPlugin, {
  /* plugin options */
});
// Now you register `'el-tiptap'` component globally.

Default plugin options:

{
  lang: "en", // see i18n
  spellcheck: true, // can be overwritten by editor prop
}

Or

Partial import

<template>
  <div>
    <el-tiptap ...></el-tiptap>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import { ElementTiptap } from 'element-tiptap';

export default {
  components: {
    'el-tiptap': ElementTiptap,
  },
};
</script>

🌐 I18n

You can declare when you install the plugin.

Vue.use(ElementTiptapPlugin, {
  lang: 'zh',
});

Available languages:

  • en(default)
  • zh
  • pl by @FurtakM
  • ru by @baitkul
  • de by @Thesicstar
  • ko by @Hotbrains
  • es by @koas
  • zh_tw by @eric0324
  • fr by @LPABelgium
  • pt_br by @valterleonardo
  • nl by @Arne-Jan
  • he by @shovalPMS

Welcome contribution.

🚀 Usage

<template>
  <div>
    <el-tiptap v-model="content" :extensions="extensions" />
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import {
  // necessary extensions
  Doc,
  Text,
  Paragraph,
  Heading,
  Bold,
  Underline,
  Italic,
  Strike,
  ListItem,
  BulletList,
  OrderedList,
} from 'element-tiptap';

export default {
  data () {
    // editor extensions
    // they will be added to menubar and bubble menu by the order you declare.
    return {
      extensions: [
        new Doc(),
        new Text(),
        new Paragraph(),
        new Heading({ level: 5 }),
        new Bold({ bubble: true }), // render command-button in bubble menu.
        new Underline({ bubble: true, menubar: false }), // render command-button in bubble menu but not in menubar.
        new Italic(),
        new Strike(),
        new ListItem(),
        new BulletList(),
        new OrderedList(),
      ],
      // editor's content
      content: `
        <h1>Heading</h1>
        <p>This Editor is awesome!</p>
      `,
    };
  },
},
</script>

📔 Props

extensions

Type: Array

You can use the necessary extensions. The corresponding command-buttons will be added by declaring the order of the extension.

All available extensions:

  • Doc
  • Text
  • Paragraph
  • Heading
  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Strike
  • Underline
  • Link
  • Image
  • Iframe
  • CodeBlock
  • Blockquote
  • ListItem
  • BulletList (use with ListItem)
  • OrderedList (use with ListItem)
  • TodoItem
  • TodoList (use with TodoItem)
  • TextAlign
  • Indent
  • LineHeight
  • HorizontalRule
  • HardBreak
  • TrailingNode
  • History
  • Table (use with TableHeader, TableCell, TableRow)
  • TableHeader
  • TableCell
  • TableRow
  • FormatClear
  • TextColor
  • TextHighlight
  • Preview
  • Print
  • Fullscreen
  • SelectAll
  • FontType
  • FontSize
  • CodeView (🆕)

You can find all extensions docs here.

You can customize the extension menu button view

  1. create your custom extension.
// create your extension file
import { Bold } from 'element-tiptap';

export default class CustomBold extends Bold {
  menuBtnView (editorContext) {
    // editorContext contains some properties that are useful to you, such as isActive, commands, etc
    // more detailed docs check this https://github.com/scrumpy/tiptap#editormenubar
    // this package append editor instance to editorContext
    return {
      component: CustomButton, // your component
      componentProps: { // bind to your component with v-bind
        ...
      },
      componentEvents: { // bind to your component with v-on
        ...
      },
    },
  }
}
  1. use custom extension in component
<template>
  <el-tiptap :extensions="extensions" />
</template>

<script>
import CustomBold from '...'; // import your extension

export default {
  ...
  data () {
    return {
      extensions: [
        ...
        new CustomBold(),
      ],
    };
  },
};
</script>

Here is the example of how to create your extension button view (an extension can also render multiple menu buttons).

editorProperties

Type: Object

Default: {}

Tiptap Editor properties (passed to the constructor).

see the full list of properties here.

editorProps is a powerful prop in this list, you can use this prop to control the behavior of the editor directly, customize the editor for yourself.

❗not available properties❗(they are used in this package):

  • content
  • editable
  • useBuiltInExtensions
  • extensions
  • onInit
  • OnFocus
  • onBlur
  • onUpdate

placeholder

Type: string

Default: ''

When editor is empty, placeholder will display.

<el-tiptap placeholder="Write something …" />

content

Type: string

Default: ''

Editor's content

<el-tiptap :content="content" @onUpdate="onEditorUpdate" />

or Use 'v-model'

<el-tiptap v-model="content" />

output

Type: string

Default: 'html'

Output can be defined to 'html' or 'json'.

<el-tiptap output="json" />

further reading: prosemirror data structure

readonly

Type: boolean

Default: false

<el-tiptap :readonly="true" />

when readonly is true, editor is not editable.

spellcheck

Type: boolean

Default: plugin spellcheck option value

<el-tiptap :spellcheck="true"> </el-tiptap>

Whether the content is spellcheck enabled.

width, height

Type: string | number

A string value with unit or a simple value (the default unit is px)：

<el-tiptap :width="700" height="100%"> </el-tiptap>

The above example will be converted to:

width: 700px;
height: 100%;

showMenubar

Type: boolean

Default: true

Enables or disables the display of the menubar.

charCounterCount

Type: boolean

Default: true

Enables or disables the display of the character counter.

tooltip

Type: boolean

Default: true

Control if tooltips are shown when getting with mouse over the buttons from the toolbar.

lang

Type: string

Default: plugin lang option value

<el-tiptap lang="zh"> </el-tiptap>

Specifies the editor i18n language.

👽 Events

Init

<template>
  <el-tiptap @onInit="onInit" />
</template>

<script>
export default {
  ...
  methods: {
    /*
     * the tiptap editor instance
     * see https://tiptap.scrumpy.io/docs/guide/editor.html
    */
    onInit ({ editor }) {

    },
  },
},
</script>

Transaction, Focus, Blur, Paste, Drop

The same as init

⚗️ Slots

You can customize the menubar and will receive some properties through a scoped slot.

properties: https://github.com/scrumpy/tiptap#editormenubar

<el-tiptap v-model="content" :extensions="extensions">
  <!-- new syntax for slot since Vue 2.6.0
  see: https://vuejs.org/v2/guide/components-slots.html -->
  <template #menubar="{ commands, isActive }">
    <!--You can render custom menu buttons.-->
    <custom-button
      :class="{ 'is-active': isActive.bold() }"
      @click="commands.bold"
    >
      Bold
    </custom-button>
  </template>
</el-tiptap>

Customize the bubble menu like menubar.

properties: https://github.com/scrumpy/tiptap#editormenububble

<el-tiptap v-model="content" :extensions="extensions">
  <template #menububble="{ commands, isActive }">
    <custom-button
      :class="{ 'is-active': isActive.bold() }"
      @click="commands.bold"
    >
      Bold
    </custom-button>
  </template>
</el-tiptap>

Footer of the editor, after the editor content.

🏗 Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING for details.

📝 Changelog

Changelog

📄 License

MIT

💝 Buy Me A Coffee

I am so happy that so many people like this project, and I will do better with your support.

reward Buy Me A Coffee

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial