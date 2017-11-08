Theme generator cli tool for Element.

The current version is compatible with element-ui@2.x. For element-ui@1.x, please check out the legacy branch.

Installation

install local or global

npm i element-theme -D

install theme-chalk

npm i element-theme-chalk -D or from github npm i https://github.com/ElementUI/theme-chalk -D

CLI

init variables file et --init [file path] watch then build et --watch [--config variable file path] [--out theme path] build et [--config variable file path] [--out theme path] [--minimize]

Node API

var et = require ( 'element-theme' ) et.watch({ config : 'variables/path' , out : 'output/path' }) et.run({ config : 'variables/path' , out : 'output/path' , minimize : true })

Options

config

Variable file path, default ./element-variables.css .

out

Theme output path, default ./theme .

minimize

Compressed file.

browsers

set browsers, default ['ie > 9', 'last 2 versions'] .

watch

watch variable file changes then build.

components

A lists of components that you want to generate themes for. All by default.

Config

You can configure some options in element-theme by putting it in package.json:

{ "element-theme" : { "browsers" : [ "ie > 9" , "last 2 versions" ], "out" : "./theme" , "config" : "./element-variables.css" , "theme" : "element-theme-chalk" , "minimize" : false , "components" : [ "button" , "input" ] } }

License

MIT