Optimized cross-browser resize listener for elements. Up to 37x faster than related approaches (read section 5 of the article).
npm install element-resize-detector
Include the script in the browser:
<script src="node_modules/element-resize-detector/dist/element-resize-detector.min.js"></script>
This will create a global function
elementResizeDetectorMaker, which is the maker function that makes an element resize detector instance.
You can also
require it like so:
var elementResizeDetectorMaker = require("element-resize-detector");
// With default options (will use the object-based approach).
var erd = elementResizeDetectorMaker();
// With the ultra fast scroll-based approach.
// This is the recommended strategy.
var erdUltraFast = elementResizeDetectorMaker({
strategy: "scroll" //<- For ultra performance.
});
There is also an
callOnAdd option, which determines if listeners should be called when they are getting added. Default is true. If true, the listener is guaranteed to be called when it has been added. If false, the listener will not be guarenteed to be called when it has been added (does not prevent it from being called).
Listens to the element for resize events and calls the listener function with the element as argument on resize events. Options passed to the function will override the instance options.
Example usage:
erd.listenTo(document.getElementById("test"), function(element) {
var width = element.offsetWidth;
var height = element.offsetHeight;
console.log("Size: " + width + "x" + height);
});
Removes the listener from the element.
Removes all listeners from the element, but does not completely remove the detector. Use this function if you may add listeners later and don't want the detector to have to initialize again.
Completely removes the detector and all listeners.
If you need to listen to elements inside another document (such as an iframe), you need to init that document with this function. Otherwise the library won't be able to detect when elements are attached to the document. So for an iframe, simpy invoke
erd.initDocument(iframe.contentDocument); when the iframe is mounted on the DOM for the first time. The document from which the element resize detector instance is created will be initialized automatically. Notice that a new document is created when an iframe loads its content. So for iframes, be sure you invoke this function for each
onLoad iframe event.
position: static it will be changed to
position: relative. Any unintentional
top/right/bottom/left/z-index styles will therefore be applied and absolute positioned children will be positioned relative to the element.
Big thanks to Evry sponsoring this project.
This library is using the two approaches (scroll and object) as first described at http://www.backalleycoder.com/2013/03/18/cross-browser-event-based-element-resize-detection/.
The scroll based approach implementation was based on Marc J's implementation https://github.com/marcj/css-element-queries/blob/master/src/ResizeSensor.js.
Please note that both approaches have been heavily reworked for better performance and robustness.
A release that includes 1.1.15 and 1.1.16 with 1.2.0.
initDocument(document) which is needed when listening to detached elements in other documents, such as iframes.
important! to most style properties, to avoid CSS overriding. Disabled by default.
flex: none. See #64.
callOnAdd being true. Also now removing
onAnimationStart listener when uninstalling. See #49.
options.idHandler.get.
dir=RTL.
uninstall supports being called with elements that haven't been initialized.
uninstall simply ignores non-erd elements.
uninstall now also supports a collection of elements.
uninstall may be called directly after a
listenTo call.
window.getComputedStyle instead of relying on the method being available in the global scope. This enables this library to be used in simulated browser environments such as jsdom.