Detect when an element is ready in the DOM
$ npm install element-ready
import elementReady from 'element-ready';
const element = await elementReady('#unicorn');
console.log(element.id);
//=> 'unicorn'
Returns a promise for a matching element.
Returns an async iterable which yields with each new matching element. Useful for user-scripts that modify elements when they are added.
import {observeReadyElements} from 'element-ready';
for await (const element of observeReadyElements('#unicorn')) {
console.log(element.id);
//=> 'unicorn'
if (element.id === 'elephant') {
break;
}
}
Type:
string
Prefix the element type to get a better TypeScript return type. For example,
button.my-btn instead of
.my-btn.
Type:
object
Type:
Element | document\
Default:
document
The element that's expected to contain a match.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Automatically stop checking for the element to be ready after the DOM ready event. The promise is then resolved to
undefined.
Type:
number\
Default:
Infinity
Milliseconds to wait before stopping the search and resolving the promise to
undefined.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Since the current document’s HTML is downloaded and parsed gradually, elements may appear in the DOM before all of their children are “ready”.
By default,
element-ready guarantees the element and all of its children have been parsed. This is useful if you want to interact with them or if you want to
.append() something inside.
By setting this to
false,
element-ready will resolve the promise as soon as it finds the requested selector, regardless of its content. This is ok if you're just checking if the element exists or if you want to read/change its attributes.
Type:
(element: HTMLElement) => boolean\
Default:
undefined
A predicate function will be called for each element that matches the selector. If it returns
true, the element will be returned.
For example, if the content is dynamic or a selector cannot be specific enough, you could check
.textContent of each element and only match the one that has the required text.
<ul id="country-list">
<li>country a</li>
...
<li>wanted country</li>
...
</ul>
import elementReady from 'element-ready';
const wantedCountryElement = await elementReady('#country-list li', {
predicate: listItemElement => listItemElement.textContent === 'wanted country'
});
Type:
Function
Stop checking for the element to be ready. The stop is synchronous and the original promise is then resolved to
undefined.
Calling it after the promise has settled or multiple times does nothing.
DOMContentLoaded