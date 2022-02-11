



Element Plus - A Vue.js 3 UI library

💪 Vue 3 Composition API

🔥 Written in TypeScript

Getting Started

Alright, for you to get started if you are looking for making Element Plus better you should keep reading. For developers that uses Element Plus to develop your website you should go ahead visit Getting Started

中国大陆加速镜像站点

Breaking change list

The first stable release of Element Plus suitable for use in production was released on Febuary 07, 2022. The APIs is stable right now, and here's also a full list about how to get upgraded from Element UI to Element Plus.

You can find the breaking change list here: Breaking Change List.

Playground

You can also try Element Plus out with the components built-in playground (This thing is still under development, most of the functions are ready)

Try it with code sandbox

Try it with our built-in playground

Translations

Element Plus is translated to multiple languages, you can click the badge to help up update the translation or apply to become a proofreader

For now we are only showing English and Chinese for resource reasons, but we are looking forward to translate it into more languages, please go to the link above and leave a message if you want to help translating Element Plus into your desired language.

Stay tuned 👀

Join our Discord to start communicating with everybody.

This thing is broken, I should help improve it!

Awesommmmmmee. Everything you need is down below. You can also refer to CONTRIBUTING and Code of Conduct where you'll find the same information listed below.

I would like to become a part of the development team!

Welcome :star_struck:! We are looking for talented developers to join us and making Element Plus better! If you care to join the development team, please reach out to us, you are more than welcomed to join us! ❤️

We are now lacking of experts of Testing , GitHub Actions , PM , if you do feel like you can and willing to help us, please do reach out to us. 🙏

License

Element Plus is open source software licensed as MIT.