This package is a polyfill for the
ElementInternals standard. The specification is supported by current releases of Google's Chrome.
The primary use case for
ElementInternals right now is allowing custom elements full participation in HTML forms. To do this, it provides any element designated as
formAssociated access to a handful of utilities.
The
ElementInternals API also offers users access to increased utilities for accessibility by exposing the Accessibility Object Model to the element.
This package is available on
npm under the name
element-internals-polyfill
and can be installed with npm,
yarn, unpkg
or however else you consume dependencies.
npm:
npm i element-internals-polyfill
yarn:
yarn add element-internals-polyfill
skypack:
import 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/element-internals-polyfill';
unpkg:
import 'https://unpkg.com/element-internals-polyfill';
To do this, add the
static get formAssociated to a custom element and call the
attachInternals method to return a new instance of the
ElementInternals interface:
class MyElement extends HTMLElement {
constructor() {
super();
this._internals = this.attachInternals();
}
}
This works by doing several things under the hood. First, there is a feature check for the
ElementInternals object on the window. If that does not exist, the polyfill wires up a global
MutationObserver on the document to watch for additions to the DOM that the polyfill might need.
It also monkey-patches
HTMLElement.prototype.attachShadow to wire up a similar listener on any created shadow roots and to remove the watcher if the shadow root is removed.
The polyfill will also monkey-patch
window.FormData to attach any custom elements to that feature as well.
The currently-supported features of the polyfill are:
To create a form-associated custom element using
ElementInternals, the element's class must have a static
formAssociated member that returns
true.
class MyFormControl extends HTMLElement {
static get formAssociated() {
return true;
}
constructor() {
super();
this.internals = this.attachInternals();
}
}
In the above example, the form control will now have access to several unique APIs for participating in a form:
aria-labelledby attribute to the host element and referencing any labels with a
for attribute corresponding to the host's
id. A reference to these labels can be found under
this.internals.labels.
this.internals.form.
In addition to the above the
ElementInternals prototype has access to several form-specific methods including:
checkValidity: Will return the validity state of the form control.
reportValidity: Will trigger an
invalid event if the form control is invalid. For the polyfill this method will not trigger the
validationMessage to show to the user, that is a task left to the consumer.
setFormValue: Sets the form control's value on the form. This value will be attached to the form's
FormData method.
setValidity: Takes two arguments, the first being a partial validity object that will update the control's validity object and the second being an optional validation message (required if the form is invalid). If this object is missing the method will throw an error. If the first argument is an object literal the form will be marked as valid.
validationMessage: The element's validation message as set by callse to
ElementInternals.prototype.setValidity.
validity: The validity controller which is identical to the interface of
HTMLInputElement.prototype.validity.
willValidate: Will be
true if the control is set to participate in a form.
In addition to form controls,
ElementInternals will also surface several accessibility methods for any element with internals attached. A list of supported properties (and their associated attributes) follows:
ariaAtomic: 'aria-atomic'
ariaAutoComplete: 'aria-autocomplete'
ariaBusy: 'aria-busy'
ariaChecked: 'aria-checked'
ariaColCount: 'aria-colcount'
ariaConIndex: 'aria-colindex'
ariaColSpan: 'aria-colspan'
ariaCurrent: 'aria-current'
ariaDisabled: 'aria-disabled'
ariaExpanded: 'aria-expanded'
ariaHasPopup: 'aria-haspopup'
ariaHidden: 'aria-hidden'
ariaKeyShortcuts: 'aria-keyshortcuts'
ariaLabel: 'aria-label'
ariaLevel: 'aria-level'
ariaLive: 'aria-live'
ariaModal: 'aria-modal'
ariaMultiLine: 'aria-multiline'
ariaMultiSelectable: 'aria-multiselectable'
ariaOrientation: 'aria-orientation'
ariaPlaceholder: 'aria-placeholder'
ariaPosInSet: 'aria-posinset'
ariaPressed: 'aria-pressed'
ariaReadOnly: 'aria-readonly'
ariaRelevant: 'aria-relevant'
ariaRequired: 'aria-required'
ariaRoleDescription: 'aria-roledescription'
ariaRowCount: 'aria-rowcount'
ariaRowIndex: 'aria-rowindex'
ariaRowSpan: 'aria-rowspan'
ariaSelected: 'aria-selected'
ariaSort: 'aria-sort'
ariaValueMax: 'aria-valuemax'
ariaValueMin: 'aria-valuemin'
ariaValueNow: 'aria-valuenow'
ariaValueText: 'aria-valuetext'
For example, if you are creating a control that has a checked property, you will likely could set the
internals.ariaChecked property to
'true'. In polyfilled browsers, this will result in adding
aria-checked="true" to the host's attributes. In fully-supported browsers, this attribute will not be reflected although the checked property will be reflected in the accessibility object model.
class CheckedControl extends HTMLElement {
#checked = false;
#internals = this.attachInternals();
get checked() {
return this.#checked;
}
set checked(isChecked) {
this.#checked = isChecked;
this.#internals.ariaChecked = isChecked.toString();
}
}
ElementInternals exposes an API for creating custom states on an element. For instance if a developer wanted to signify to users that an element was in state
foo, they could call
internals.states.set('--foo'). This would make the element match the selector
:--foo. Unfortunately in non-supporting browsers this is an invalid selector and will throw an error in JS and would cause the parsing of a CSS rule to fail. As a result, this polyfill will add states using the
state--foo attribute to the host element.
In order to properly select these elements in CSS, you will need to duplicate your rule as follows:
/** Supporting browsers */
:--foo {
color: rebeccapurple;
}
/** Polyfilled browsers */
[state--foo] {
color: rebeccapurple;
}
Trying to combine selectors like
:--foo, [state--foo] will cause the parsing of the rule to fail because
:--foo is an invalid selector. As a potential optimization, you can use CSS
@supports as follows:
@supports selector(:--foo) {
/** Native supporting code here */
}
@supports not selector([state--foo]) {
/** Code for polyfilled browsers here */
}
Be sure to understand how your supported browsers work with CSS
@supports before using the above strategy.
ElementInternals.reportValidity is not supported. The method essentially behaves as a proxy for
ElementInternals.checkValidity.
:invalid and
:valid so this polyfill replaces those with the
[internals-invalid] and
[internals-valid] attributes on the host element. The proper selector for invalid elements will be
:host(:invalid), :host([internals-invalid]).
This packages doesn't necessarily follow semantic versioning. As the spec is still under consideration and implementation by browser vendors, the features supported by this package will change (generally following Chrome's implementation).