eiv

element-in-view

by EGOIST
0.1.0 (see all)

Check if an element is in viewport. (580 bytes and IE9+)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.9K

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

element-in-view

NPM version NPM downloads CircleCI donate

Features

  • Small and focus, only 580 bytes and exports a single function.
  • Supporting all modern browsers and IE9+.

Comparison

Comparing to in-viewport and in-view, element-in-view only exports a function for checking if an element is in viewport, handling events and other stuffs are left to user-land. In fact, this library is extracted from in-view, I tried to use that library in vue-mugen-scroll, but I need to use a custom logic to handle events, so many features in in-view become useless, that's why this library exists.

Install

yarn add element-in-view

CDN: UNPKG | JSDelivr

Usage

import inView from 'element-in-view'

window.addEventListener('scroll', () => {
  inView(element)
  //=> true or false
})

API

Note that the API doc is partially extracted from in-view.

inView(element, [options])

element

A DOM Element.

options

options.offset

Type: Number object
Default: 0

By default, element-in-view considers something in viewport if it breaks any edge of the viewport. This can be used to set an offset from that edge. For example, an offset of 100 will consider elements in viewport if they break any edge of the viewport by at least 100 pixels. offset can be a positive or negative integer.

Offset can also be set per-direction by passing an object.

{
  top: 100,
  right: 75,
  bottom: 50,
  left: 25
}
options.threshold

Type: Number
Default: 0

Set the ratio of an element's height and width that needs to be visible for it to be considered in viewport. This defaults to 0, meaning any amount. A threshold of 0.5 or 1 will require that half or all, respectively, of an element's height and width need to be visible. threshold must be a number between 0 and 1.

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

element-in-view © egoist, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).

egoistian.com · GitHub @egoist · Twitter @_egoistlily

