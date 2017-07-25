Comparing to in-viewport and in-view,
element-in-view only exports a function for checking if an element is in viewport, handling events and other stuffs are left to user-land. In fact, this library is extracted from in-view, I tried to use that library in vue-mugen-scroll, but I need to use a custom logic to handle events, so many features in
in-view become useless, that's why this library exists.
yarn add element-in-view
import inView from 'element-in-view'
window.addEventListener('scroll', () => {
inView(element)
//=> true or false
})
Note that the API doc is partially extracted from in-view.
A DOM Element.
Type:
Number
object
Default:
0
By default,
element-in-view considers something in viewport if it breaks any edge of the viewport. This can be used to set an offset from that edge. For example, an offset of
100 will consider elements in viewport if they break any edge of the viewport by at least
100 pixels. offset can be a positive or negative integer.
Offset can also be set per-direction by passing an object.
{
top: 100,
right: 75,
bottom: 50,
left: 25
}
Type:
Number
Default:
0
Set the ratio of an element's height and width that needs to be visible for it to be considered in viewport. This defaults to
0, meaning any amount. A threshold of
0.5 or
1 will require that half or all, respectively, of an element's height and width need to be visible. threshold must be a number between
0 and
1.
