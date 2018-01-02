Polyfills the HTMLElement.dataset property, does not overdrive the prototype with non-standard methods, falls back to native implementation. Tested on IE 8/9/10, Chrome 16+, FireFox 5+.
To start using in your website, download the AMD module.
Or install it as a npm module (supports Webpack and Browserify):
$ npm install --save element-dataset
Thanks to Brett Zamir, Elijah Grey
Thanks to BrowserStack for providing the infrastructure that allows us to run our build in real browsers.
element-dataset is released under the terms of the BSD-3-Clause license.
This software includes or is derivative of works distributed under the licenses listed below. Please refer to the specific files and/or packages for more detailed information about the authors, copyright notices, and licenses.