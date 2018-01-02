openbase logo
element-dataset

2.2.6
2.2.6 (see all)

HTMLElement.dataset polyfill

Deprecated!
94.46% Supported (https://github.com/discontinued/element-dataset)

Readme

element-dataset

Polyfills the HTMLElement.dataset property, does not overdrive the prototype with non-standard methods, falls back to native implementation. Tested on IE 8/9/10, Chrome 16+, FireFox 5+.

To start using in your website, download the AMD module.

Or install it as a npm module (supports Webpack and Browserify): 

$ npm install --save element-dataset

Thanks

Thanks to Brett Zamir, Elijah Grey

Thanks to BrowserStack for providing the infrastructure that allows us to run our build in real browsers.

License

element-dataset is released under the terms of the BSD-3-Clause license.

This software includes or is derivative of works distributed under the licenses listed below. Please refer to the specific files and/or packages for more detailed information about the authors, copyright notices, and licenses.

  • Elijah Grey's html5-dataset.js is is released under the terms of the LGPL license.
  • Brett Zamir's html5-dataset.js is is released under the terms of the X11/MIT license.

