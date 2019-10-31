closest is a polyfill for
#Element.closest.
npm install element-closest
The
#Element.closest method returns the closest element that matches a selector. It returns the element itself, one of its ancestor, or
null if there isn't any match.
element.closest(selectorString) //=> Element or null
This is especially useful for delegating events.
document.addEventListener('click', function (event) {
// find nearest element up the tree that is an <a>
var link = event.target.closest('a');
if (link) {
// do something with the <a>
event.preventDefault();
}
});
The script is approximately 428 bytes, or 257 bytes when gzipped.
For immediate usage, add this script to your document:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/element-closest"></script>
For usage in Node, including Browserify and Webpack, run closest with your
window object:
const elementClosest = require('element-closest');
elementClosest(window); // this is used to reference window.Element
|Browser
|Native Support
|Polyfill Support
|Android
|53
|2.2+
|Blackberry
|✘
|7+
|Chrome
|41+
|4 - 40
|Edge
|15
|12 - 14
|Firefox
|35+
|3.5 - 34
|Internet Explorer
|✘
|8+
|Opera
|28+
|10 - 27
|Opera Mobile
|37+
|12+
|Safari (iOS)
|9.2+
|3.2 - 8.4
|Safari (MacOS)
|9.1+
|3.1 - 8
closest is especially useful for delegating events, but remember that Internet Explorer 8 does not support
#Element.addEventListener.
This library also polyfills
#Element.matches, which is widely supported but often vendor-prefixed.
element.matches(selectorString) //=> boolean
matches is especially useful for short-handing
hasAttribute or
classList.contains with selectors.
const widget = document.querySelector('.custom-widget');
if (widget.matches('[data-active]') || widget.matches('.widget--active')) {
// do something with the active widget
}