closest

closest is a polyfill for #Element.closest .

npm install element-closest

The #Element.closest method returns the closest element that matches a selector. It returns the element itself, one of its ancestor, or null if there isn't any match.

element.closest(selectorString)

This is especially useful for delegating events.

document .addEventListener( 'click' , function ( event ) { var link = event.target.closest( 'a' ); if (link) { event.preventDefault(); } });

The script is approximately 428 bytes, or 257 bytes when gzipped.

Usage

For immediate usage, add this script to your document:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/element-closest" > </ script >

For usage in Node, including Browserify and Webpack, run closest with your window object:

const elementClosest = require ( 'element-closest' ); elementClosest( window );

Browser compatibility

Browser Native Support Polyfill Support Android 53 2.2+ Blackberry ✘ 7+ Chrome 41+ 4 - 40 Edge 15 12 - 14 Firefox 35+ 3.5 - 34 Internet Explorer ✘ 8+ Opera 28+ 10 - 27 Opera Mobile 37+ 12+ Safari (iOS) 9.2+ 3.2 - 8.4 Safari (MacOS) 9.1+ 3.1 - 8

Internet Explorer 8

closest is especially useful for delegating events, but remember that Internet Explorer 8 does not support #Element.addEventListener .

matches

This library also polyfills #Element.matches , which is widely supported but often vendor-prefixed.

element.matches(selectorString)

matches is especially useful for short-handing hasAttribute or classList.contains with selectors.