elegir

by bubble-dev
2.1.0

🍱 metarepo of many packages and various monorepos

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

83

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

elegir

A simple function to do switch-like expressions that look good, so you don't have to nest your ternaries.

import { elegir } from 'elegir'

export const isHuge = (planetName) => elegir(
  planetName === 'jupiter',
  true,

  planetName === 'saturn',
  true,

  true, // default case
  false
)

The way it works is that each odd argument (1st, 3rd, 5th, …) will be treated as a condition, and if it is true, the next even argument will be returned. The first condition to evaluate to true will end the chain.

So:

isHuge('jupiter') // => true
isHuge('saturn') // => true
isHuge('mars') // => false
isHuge('earth') // => false
isHuge('anything else') // => false

elegir simply means "to choose" in Spanish

