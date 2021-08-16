elegir

A simple function to do switch-like expressions that look good, so you don't have to nest your ternaries.

import { elegir } from 'elegir' export const isHuge = ( planetName ) => elegir( planetName === 'jupiter' , true , planetName === 'saturn' , true , true , false )

The way it works is that each odd argument (1st, 3rd, 5th, …) will be treated as a condition, and if it is true , the next even argument will be returned. The first condition to evaluate to true will end the chain.

So:

isHuge( 'jupiter' ) isHuge( 'saturn' ) isHuge( 'mars' ) isHuge( 'earth' ) isHuge( 'anything else' )