A simple function to do switch-like expressions that look good, so you don't have to nest your ternaries.
import { elegir } from 'elegir'
export const isHuge = (planetName) => elegir(
planetName === 'jupiter',
true,
planetName === 'saturn',
true,
true, // default case
false
)
The way it works is that each odd argument (1st, 3rd, 5th, …) will be treated as a condition, and if it is
true, the next even argument will be returned. The first condition to evaluate to
true will end the chain.
So:
isHuge('jupiter') // => true
isHuge('saturn') // => true
isHuge('mars') // => false
isHuge('earth') // => false
isHuge('anything else') // => false
elegirsimply means "to choose" in Spanish