Electronic WeChat

A better WeChat on macOS and Linux. Built with Electron.

Important: If you want to build the app by yourself rather than download the release directly, please consider to use the source code from the production branch, the master branch is under development and we cannot guarantee it to be stable.

Modern UI and all features from Web WeChat.

Block message recall.

Stickers showing support. [?]

[?] Share subscribed passages on Weibo, Qzone, Facebook, Twitter, Evernote, and email.

Mention users in a group chat.

Drag and drop to send photos.

Behaves like a native app, based on dozens of optimization.

Removes URL link redirects and takes you directly to blocked websites (e.g. taobao.com).

How To Use

To clone and run this repository you'll need Git and Node.js (which comes with npm) installed on your computer. From your command line:

git clone https://github.com/geeeeeeeeek/electronic-wechat.git cd electronic-wechat npm install && npm start

To pack into an app, simply type one of these:

npm run build:osx npm run build:linux npm run build:win32 npm run build:win64

New: Install with your familiar package manager. Check out images maintained by the community!

New: Or, with homebrew!

brew cask install electronic-wechat

Electronic WeChat is released by this open source project. While Web WeChat is a major component in the app, it should be noted that this is a community release and not an official WeChat release.