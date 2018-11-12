A better WeChat on macOS and Linux. Built with Electron.
⚠️⚠️ NO LONGER IN ACTIVE DEVELOPMENT | 项目不再维护 ⚠️⚠️
Thanks for supporting this project for 1000 days since Feb 16, 2016.
It started with the idea to make WeChat better on MacOS when the official support was abscent. It was de facto dead when Tencent rolled out a new WeChat and started to block other third-party clients. For me, it's no longer worthwhile to hack a lot to accomplish little. Hope this project had been helpful to you in any way. You're welcome to fork or make copies with a reference. HAPPY HACKING.
感谢历史上的用户和贡献者，你们已经陪伴这个项目走过了 1000 个日子。我曾经想要打造一个更好的 Mac 微信客户端，因为官方版本几年没有更新、bug 层出。而在腾讯自己开始了定期更新并限制第三方客户端时，这个项目实际已经没有什么意义。这个项目目前作为一个存档供大家学习。希望它曾经对你有所帮助，你也可以 fork 或者转载（标注来源）来进行修改。祝你玩得愉快。
SPECIAL THANKS TO | 特别感谢
Kulbear, arrowrowe, Rocka, CC, xgdgsc, 死水微澜, Jason, Ce Gao, viko16, 卡晨, Ray, 尹良灿, gehuangyi20, Kevin Tan, Jiaye Wu, loufq, Miaow, Chuan Ji, Oaker, Fengshuang Li, Song Li, afon, lional wang, Haochen Tong, Zhuoyun Wei, rivershang, Ivan Jiang, oBlank, Cheng Gu, NullMDR,
Important: If you want to build the app by yourself rather than download the release directly, please consider to use the source code from the production branch, the master branch is under development and we cannot guarantee it to be stable.
To clone and run this repository you'll need Git and Node.js (which comes with npm) installed on your computer. From your command line:
# Clone this repository
git clone https://github.com/geeeeeeeeek/electronic-wechat.git
# Go into the repository
cd electronic-wechat
# Install dependencies and run the app
npm install && npm start
To pack into an app, simply type one of these:
npm run build:osx
npm run build:linux
npm run build:win32
npm run build:win64
New: Install with your familiar package manager. Check out images maintained by the community!
New: Or, with homebrew!
brew cask install electronic-wechat
Electronic WeChat is released by this open source project. While Web WeChat is a major component in the app, it should be noted that this is a community release and not an official WeChat release.