This is a convenience module allowing for easy configuration of startup tasks for Windows Store apps written with Electron. Basically, it allows you either enable or disable the automatic launch of your app when the user logs in.

Usage

Before you can use this module, you need to add an <Extension> to your appxmanifest.xml . An app must register for the windows.startup extension category in its manifest to be activated at startup or when a user logs in.

< Package xmlns = "http://schemas.microsoft.com/appx/manifest/foundation/windows10" xmlns:desktop = "http://schemas.microsoft.com/appx/manifest/desktop/windows10" IgnorableNamespaces = "uap uap3" > ... < Applications > < Application Id = "Slack" Executable = "app\Slack.exe" EntryPoint = "Windows.FullTrustApplication" > ... < Extensions > < desktop:Extension Category = "windows.startupTask" Executable = "app\Slack.exe" EntryPoint = "Windows.FullTrustApplication" > < desktop:StartupTask TaskId = "SlackStartup" Enabled = "true" DisplayName = "Slack" /> </ desktop:Extension > </ Extensions > </ Application > </ Applications > </ Package >

This module assumes that you have just one startup task. If you have more than one, it'll automatically use the first one.

The module exports one single static class WindowsStoreAutoLaunch with three main methods:

import { WindowsStoreAutoLaunch } from 'electron-winstore-auto-launch' ; WindowsStoreAutoLaunch.enable() WindowsStoreAutoLaunch.disable() WindowsStoreAutoLaunch.getStatus()

The status can be disabled (0), disabledByUser (1), or enabled (2). If the app's startup task was disabled by the user in the task manager, it can no longer be programmatically enabled.

The module also exports these helper methods:

import { WindowsStoreAutoLaunch } from 'electron-winstore-auto-launch' ; WindowsStoreAutoLaunch.getStartupTasks() WindowsStoreAutoLaunch.getStartupTask()

License