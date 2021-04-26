openbase logo
ewa

electron-winstore-auto-launch

by Felix Rieseberg
2.0.6 (see all)

🚀 Configure your Electron to start automatically when the user logs in

Documentation
1.3K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

electron-winstore-auto-launch

This is a convenience module allowing for easy configuration of startup tasks for Windows Store apps written with Electron. Basically, it allows you either enable or disable the automatic launch of your app when the user logs in.

Usage

Before you can use this module, you need to add an <Extension> to your appxmanifest.xml. An app must register for the windows.startup extension category in its manifest to be activated at startup or when a user logs in.

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<Package
  xmlns="http://schemas.microsoft.com/appx/manifest/foundation/windows10"
  xmlns:desktop="http://schemas.microsoft.com/appx/manifest/desktop/windows10"
  IgnorableNamespaces="uap uap3">
  ...
  <Applications>
    <Application Id="Slack" Executable="app\Slack.exe" EntryPoint="Windows.FullTrustApplication">
      ...
      <Extensions>
        <desktop:Extension
          Category="windows.startupTask"
          Executable="app\Slack.exe"
          EntryPoint="Windows.FullTrustApplication">
          <desktop:StartupTask TaskId="SlackStartup" Enabled="true" DisplayName="Slack" />
        </desktop:Extension>
      </Extensions>
    </Application>
  </Applications>
</Package>

This module assumes that you have just one startup task. If you have more than one, it'll automatically use the first one.

The module exports one single static class WindowsStoreAutoLaunch with three main methods:

import { WindowsStoreAutoLaunch } from 'electron-winstore-auto-launch';

// Attempts to enable the task
WindowsStoreAutoLaunch.enable()

// Attempts to disable the task
WindowsStoreAutoLaunch.disable()

// Returns the current status of the task
WindowsStoreAutoLaunch.getStatus()

The status can be disabled (0), disabledByUser (1), or enabled (2). If the app's startup task was disabled by the user in the task manager, it can no longer be programmatically enabled.

The module also exports these helper methods:

import { WindowsStoreAutoLaunch } from 'electron-winstore-auto-launch';

// Returns an IList/Array of all startupTasks registered in the manifest
WindowsStoreAutoLaunch.getStartupTasks()

// Returns the first found startupTask
WindowsStoreAutoLaunch.getStartupTask()

License

MIT, please see LICENSE for details.

