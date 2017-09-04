openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ewi

electron-windows-installer

by Alexandru Rosianu
1.7.8 (see all)

Build Windows installers for Electron apps using Squirrel.Windows. It works with Gulp!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

48

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Electron Windows Installer

Build status

Build Windows installers for Electron apps using Squirrel.Windows.

NOTE! This only works on Windows. If the stars align you might be able to run it with Wine, but ask Google first.

Installation

NPM

npm install --save-dev electron-windows-installer

Unlike the grunt plugin, this one doesn't support building on non-Windows (with mono and wine).

Usage

Assuming you have an Electron app built at the given appDirectory, you can configure a Gulp task like so:

var gulp = require('gulp');
var winInstaller = require('electron-windows-installer');

gulp.task('create-windows-installer', function(done) {
  winInstaller({
    appDirectory: './build/win32',
    outputDirectory: './release',
    arch: 'ia32'
  }).then(done).catch(done);
});

Then run gulp create-windows-installer and you will have a .nupkg, a RELEASES file, and a .exe installer file in the outputDirectory folder. Look at the test for inspiration.

There are several configuration settings supported:

Config NameRequiredDescription
archNoThe arch to build for. Defaults to the current platform's arch.
appDirectoryYesThe folder path of your Electron app
outputDirectoryNoThe folder path to create the .exe installer in. Defaults to the installer folder at the project root.
loadingGifNoThe local path to a .gif file to display during install.
authorsYesThe authors value for the nuget package metadata. Defaults to the author field from your app's package.json file when unspecified.
ownersNoThe owners value for the nuget package metadata. Defaults to the authors field when unspecified.
exeNoThe name of your app's main .exe file. This uses the name field in your app's package.json file with an added .exe extension when unspecified.
setupExeNoThe name of the final setup .exe file. By default it's <ProductName>Setup.exe.
setupMsiNoThe name of the final setup .msi file. By default it's <ProductName>Setup.msi.
descriptionNoThe description value for the nuget package metadata. Defaults to the description field from your app's package.json file when unspecified.
iconUrlNoA URL to an ICO file to use as the application icon (displayed in Control Panel > Programs and Features). Defaults to the Atom icon.
versionNoThe version value for the nuget package metadata. Defaults to the version field from your app's package.json file when unspecified.
titleNoThe title value for the nuget package metadata. Defaults to the productName field and then the name field from your app's package.json file when unspecified.
certificateFileNoThe path to an Authenticode Code Signing Certificate
certificatePasswordNoThe password to decrypt the certificate given in certificateFile
signWithParamsNoParams to pass to signtool. Overrides certificateFile and certificatePassword.
setupIconNoThe ICO file to use as the icon for the generated Setup.exe
noMsiNoShould Squirrel.Windows create an MSI installer?
remoteReleasesNoA URL to your existing updates. If given, these will be downloaded to create delta updates

Sign your installer or else bad things will happen

For development / internal use, creating installers without a signature is okay, but for a production app you need to sign your application. Internet Explorer's SmartScreen filter will block your app from being downloaded, and many anti-virus vendors will consider your app as malware unless you obtain a valid cert.

Any certificate valid for "Authenticode Code Signing" will work here, but if you get the right kind of code certificate, you can also opt-in to Windows Error Reporting. This MSDN page has the latest links on where to get a WER-compatible certificate. The "Standard Code Signing" certificate is sufficient for this purpose.

Handling Squirrel Events (for Squirrel Aware apps)

Squirrel will spawn your app with command line flags on first run, updates, and uninstalls. It is very important that your app handle these events as early as possible, and quit immediately after handling them. Squirrel will give your app a short amount of time (~15sec) to apply these operations and quit.

You should handle these events in your app's main entry point with something such as:

var app = require('app');

var handleStartupEvent = function() {
  if (process.platform !== 'win32') {
    return false;
  }

  var squirrelCommand = process.argv[1];
  switch (squirrelCommand) {
    case '--squirrel-install':
    case '--squirrel-updated':

      // Optionally do things such as:
      //
      // - Install desktop and start menu shortcuts
      // - Add your .exe to the PATH
      // - Write to the registry for things like file associations and
      //   explorer context menus

      // Always quit when done
      app.quit();

      return true;
    case '--squirrel-uninstall':
      // Undo anything you did in the --squirrel-install and
      // --squirrel-updated handlers

      // Always quit when done
      app.quit();

      return true;
    case '--squirrel-obsolete':
      // This is called on the outgoing version of your app before
      // we update to the new version - it's the opposite of
      // --squirrel-updated
      app.quit();
      return true;
  }
};

if (handleStartupEvent()) {
  return;
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial