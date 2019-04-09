Installation

npm install electron-windows-inno-installer -g

Required(or using [[docker](#Build with Docker)])

wine brew install wine --devel

gulp npm install gulp -g

Build Your Project

need your *.iss file in your work directory

you can using electron-windows-inno-installer --make-iss and then vim example.iss to make your setup.iss file

rm -rf release / electron-windows-inno-installer ./setup.iss

electron-windows-inno-installer will pack all you local file without directory , if you want customs pack files ,you can use 'sourceFiles' field in you package.json like this

... "dependencies" : { "electron-windows-inno-installer" : "^0.1.3" }, "sourceFiles" :[ "./index.js" , "./favicon.ico" , "./www/**/**" ], ...

Build with Docker

docker run --rm -v ${pwd} :/app -w /app/ quanwei/electron-windows-inno-installer example.iss --platform win32-x64

#define SourcePath "release/v1.4.3/win32-ia32/"

sourcePath is release/{electron-version}/{platform}

#define MyAppExeName "example.exe"

MyAppExeName is {package.json.name}.exe

npm install electron-windows-inno-installer --save

(electron app.js) const autoupdater = require ( 'electron-windows-inno-installer' ); autoupdater.setFeedURL( 'http://demo/releases.json' ); autoupdater.on( 'update-downloaded' , function ( releasefileJSON,fullpath ) { console .log( 'release notes: ' ,releasefileJSON.changelog) console .log( 'write to :' ,fullpath); autoupdater.quitAndInstall(); }); autoupdater.on( 'update-not-available' , function ( ) { console .log( 'INFO: Update not available' ); }); autoupdater.on( 'update-available' , function ( releasefileJSON,next ) { console .log( 'INFO: Update available' ,releasefileJSON); next(); }); autoupdater.on( 'progress' , function ( progress ) { console .log(progress); });

(some html/js/css) -> electron-prebuild -> gulp-inno -> installer.exe

event

Emmitted when updater starts checking update, after 'checkForupdates'

Emmitted when update unavailable,usually the version lowwer current version or server response is '204'

Returns:

releasejson : object

next : function

Emmitted when update available, you will be invoke next tell updater to download this installer

Returns:

releasejson: object

fullpath: string

Emmitted when the installer package is downloaded. from then on , you can execute updater.quitAndinstall() to quit current process and install installer.

Event error

Returns:

err : object

Emmitted when throw a error

Event done

Emmitted when updater stopped work

Event progress

Returns: progress

the downloaded progress

Methods

setFeedURL

Params:

url : string

set feed url

Params:

isForce : bool

if isForce is true , updater will do not check version

start updater , updater will feed a update object from feedurl, updater will checking this object that has field version

quitAndinstall

when the event of update-downloade emmitted, thie method will quit-and-install the new installer

FAQ

There are some case in your building.

Download electron-v{version}-win32-x64.zip is slowly or failure

download the file from https://github.com/electron/electron/releases or https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/electron/ to directory .cache/{version}/{platform} .

example wget https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/electron/1.3.1/electron-v1.3.1-win32-ia32.zip -P /you/project/.cache/v1.3.1/

Contribution

Very pleasure with anyone contribute code