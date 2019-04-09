npm install electron-windows-inno-installer -g
brew install wine --devel
npm install gulp -g
need your
*.iss file in your work directory
you can using
electron-windows-inno-installer --make-iss and then
vim example.iss to make your setup.iss file
rm -rf release/
electron-windows-inno-installer ./setup.iss --platform win32-x64 --icon ./favicon.ico
electron-windows-inno-installer will pack all you local file without directory , if you want customs pack files ,you can use 'sourceFiles' field in you
package.json
like this
...
"dependencies": {
"electron-windows-inno-installer": "^0.1.3"
},
"sourceFiles":[ "./index.js","./favicon.ico","./www/**/**"],
...
docker run --rm -v ${pwd}:/app -w /app/ quanwei/electron-windows-inno-installer example.iss --platform win32-x64
sourcePath is
release/{electron-version}/{platform}
MyAppExeName is
{package.json.name}.exe
(electron app.js)
const autoupdater = require('electron-windows-inno-installer');
//support http/https
autoupdater.setFeedURL('http://demo/releases.json');
//release.json:
//{
//"name": "demo1.1.2",
//"version": "1.1.2",
//"date": "2016-08-09",
//"changelog": "upgrade \n\n\n\n\n?",
//"updateURL": "http://10.8.3.31:8000/setup.exe"
//}
autoupdater.on('update-downloaded',function(releasefileJSON,fullpath){
console.log('release notes: ',releasefileJSON.changelog)
console.log('write to :',fullpath);
autoupdater.quitAndInstall(); // Upgrade
});
autoupdater.on('update-not-available',function(){
console.log('INFO: Update not available');
});
autoupdater.on('update-available',function(releasefileJSON,next){
console.log('INFO: Update available',releasefileJSON);
next(); //will be download
});
autoupdater.on('progress',function(progress){
console.log(progress); // download progress
});
(some html/js/css) ->
electron-prebuild ->
gulp-inno ->
installer.exe
checking-for-update
Emmitted when updater starts checking update, after 'checkForupdates'
update-not-available
Emmitted when update unavailable,usually the version lowwer current version or server response is '204'
update-available
Returns:
object
function
Emmitted when update available, you will be invoke
next tell updater to download this installer
update-downloaded
Returns:
object
string
Emmitted when the installer package is downloaded. from then on , you can execute
updater.quitAndinstall()
to quit current process and install installer.
error
Returns:
object
Emmitted when throw a error
done
Emmitted when updater stopped work
progress
Returns: progress
the downloaded progress
setFeedURL
Params:
string
set feed url
checkForUpdates
Params:
bool
if
isForce is
true , updater will do not check version
start updater , updater will feed a update object from feedurl,
updater will checking this object that has field
version
quitAndinstall
when the event of
update-downloade emmitted, thie method will quit-and-install
the new installer
There are some case in your building.
download the file from
https://github.com/electron/electron/releases or
https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/electron/ to directory
.cache/{version}/{platform}.
example
wget https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/electron/1.3.1/electron-v1.3.1-win32-ia32.zip -P /you/project/.cache/v1.3.1/
Very pleasure with anyone contribute code